Five cooking shows to binge watch on Netflix

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Delhi North chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have always found cooking shows comforting. Something about watching people passionately describe their dishes, seeing plates that look like art and learning about new recipes and cuisines never fails to draw me in. I have found some amazing shows on Netflix. If you are a cooking and baking fan like me, here are five shows on Netflix that you can’t miss:

School of Chocolate: This show features things made out of chocolate that are almost impossible to believe. From towering chocolate showpieces to edible illusions, each episode’s creations will blow your mind! There are eight contestants and the world-renowned French chocolatier Amaury Guichon serving as the judge as well as their mentor. The show is competitive, with a career-changing opportunity being the prize, but the format is unique. There is no elimination every week. Instead, the best contestant is announced each week and all eight contestants continue to learn from Amaury Guichon until the end of the show.

Next Gen Chef: In contrast to School of Chocolate, Next Gen Chef is highly competitive. It consists of twenty-one rising chefs competing for a prize worth half a million dollars. This competition takes place at the prestigious Culinary Institute of America. It is hosted by Olivia Culpo and judged by Master Sommelier Carlton McCoy, along with chef Kelsey Bernard Clark. From restaurant takeover challenges to making desserts using food byproducts, every episode is entertaining and informative.

Baking Impossible: Baking Impossible has the most unique concept of all these shows. It combines baking and engineering and calls it “bakineering.” There are nine teams of bakineers. Each team consists of a baker and an engineer. The challenges given to the bakineers must survive the engineering test and must also taste good. The judging panel consists of three judges: Joanne Chang, a baking specialist who judges the creations from a baking point of view. Hakeem Oluseyi, an engineering specialist who judges the creations based on their engineering techniques and Andrew Smyth, is a bakineering expert who judges the creations from both a baking and engineering point of view. The show is very interesting to watch.

Five Star Kitchen- Britain’s Next Great Chef: Five Star Kitchen consists of up-and- coming chefs who are trying their best to win the iconic Palm Court restaurant at the Langham Hotel, London. They are presented with different challenges in each episode and are tested on their ability to withstand pressure, create new and delicious dishes and lead a team. The judging panel consists of resident chef Michel Roux Jr, pastry chef Ravneet Gill and restaurateur Mike Reid. The atmosphere is rather serious and very competitive, no room for error.

Bake Squad: If you want to watch a lighthearted show with friendly competition and good vibes, this is the show for you. It consists of four professional bakers who compete to bake the cake that will be chosen for their client’s special day. It is hosted by Christina Tosi. In each episode, the bakers make spectacular desserts, their friendly banter makes the show very entertaining.

Happy watching!