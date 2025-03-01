Reliving Childhood Birthday Parties: A Nostalgic Journey of Simplicity and Joy

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Delhi North chapter.

Today’s birthday parties are grand, but the ones we experienced during our childhood were filled with pure emotion and nostalgia.

It hits differently when you see today’s kids celebrating their birthdays in lavish restaurants and cafes, but still, you are lost in the thoughts of the birthday parties during your childhood. Those birthdays used to come with lots of memories, blessings, love and gifts. Birthday has a long journey and every decade this fashion changes– (Here is something you might like)

In this article, I am bringing back some of the sweet memories related to our childhood birthdays. Are you ready to dive into the ocean of nostalgia?

Excited for our school: Many of you can relate to this, but going to school on our birthday was another kind of satisfaction, the morning starts with you getting ready for school ….no not in your uniforms but in fancy dresses that would make your day special and then asking your father to bring toffees to distribute in class. As soon as you step in school with that fancy dresses everyone would start wishing you, even teachers are lenient that day with you and then comes the most difficult part of the day – choosing the friend to distribute toffee across the school, whether to choose our best friend or the person who took us to their birthday toffee distribution…but let me tell you, for me priority was very obvious – that was my best friend!

Decoration: Surprises are overrated, but decorating for your birthday party with your friend is an emotion, the time when we used to call our friends early so that they can help us decorate the room with balloons, and especially the balloon filled with toffee.

Homemade food: While we were busy decorating, our mothers were in the kitchen, making sure the food was just the way we liked it. The smell, excitement, and taste of that time are still with me, and believe me when I am writing this article I can still taste that food. I don’t think it was about the taste of the food but the excitement that it was prepared for me made it very special. There are certain reasons why we like homemade food – (Might be of your interest)

Cake cutting ceremony: Before cake cutting, it is very important to talk about the cake. Do you all still remember that flower cake that used to come when we were small?- the one vanilla cake with cream flower in it, and it is still hilarious that we used to fight for that flower! After that, we would cut the cake, burst the balloons, and dance with our friends. The chaos, laughter, and fun that I had that time remains in my heart.

A platter filled with snacks: A platter that was everyone’s beloved, like I would tell you about my house that our mother used to give a piece of cake, toffee, chocolate, samosa, namkeen, and a cold drink to everyone. For me, I haven’t seen such a combination in my entire life. It was perfectly balanced, sweet, spicy, along with a side drink, the feeling is still unmatched when everyone used to eat together and share their problem, it was more like a get-together.

Gifts: Now, when the party is over and everyone is gone, your parents and you start to unpack the gifts given by others, only to find a bottle, pen case, and chocolate as a gift. At that time, these things seemed so big that I used to be so happy about that.

And this is how our day was ending, at that time I would think that these things would be the same forever and ever, but when I look back I find that those were the times when we were making our memories for the future. When I see today’s kids, I still try to find out those innocent times like we used to have, but a lot has changed in these years. Now birthday parties are not the same anymore. I don’t want to specify any reason here why it is but just want to say that it is because now some people just want to recreate the parties by their favorite celebrity more like they are being influenced by social media, or sometime i say we are getting more conserved and like fewer gathering which is very different from our childhood, There are so many reasons for them but the conclusion is same that things are not same anymore.

It’s not just about me, but each one of us remembers those times when we are free, and I still talk to my friends about it and to my surprise, everyone had these moments in their lives, which is simply amazing. As I have said earlier, today’s birthdays are good but when this type of birthday party comes to mind nothing can beat that. I know deep down you also think about those days, and we all should be grateful that we have lived in an era that somehow today’s generation is missing.