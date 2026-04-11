Delhi Metro’s parallel running stories

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Delhi North chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every day, something very ordinary yet very beautiful happens in the Delhi metro. People enter, they stand close to each other, travel together for some moments and then leave. It feels like nothing special, but if you really notice, this loop is full of stories. The metro is not just a train. It is a small moving universe where different lives come together, even if only for a few minutes.

One morning, as I stood inside a crowded metro, I started looking around. Random thoughts started invading my mind, and I couldn’t help but observe and make stories. Right next to me was a girl who was probably my age, dressed neatly, holding a file. She was checking her phone again and again and looked nervous. I guessed she was going for an interview. A few steps away stood a man in simple clothes with hands that had become rough, probably from daily labour. He looked tired, like his day had already been long.

There were also college students laughing loudly and not caring who was watching. Near the door, there sat an old woman, just quietly looking outside. She didn’t seem in a hurry. Maybe she was just passing time. Maybe she was remembering something, her happy and youthful days, maybe.

All of us were in the same place, but our lives were completely different. Our stories were written in different inks and scripts, yet for a brief moment, they rested on the same page. That is what makes the metro so interesting. People from different backgrounds, different ages, different struggles, yet they all stand together. Outside they might never meet. But here, they share the same space, the same journey and the same silence.

In a way, the metro feels equal. It doesn’t matter who you are outside. Inside the train, everyone just becomes a passenger. A rich person, a student, a worker, an old woman or simply me, everyone stands together.

But even though we are so close physically, we don’t really know each other. We don’t talk. Neither ask any questions. Everyone is just busy with their own thoughts. And somehow, even in the crowd, loneliness creeps in and finds its place.

Still, small moments happen!

Someone offers their seat to an elderly person, while someone adjusts to make a little space for another. Sometimes, people exchange quick smiles or help each other without even speaking. These are very small things that one might not even notice, but they feel real. They show that even in silence, there is some connection.

The metro is full of emotions, even if we cannot see them clearly. One person is happy, perhaps on their way to meet someone they love, while another is holding back tears after losing someone dear. A few are stressed about work, while some are lost in their own thoughts and others are simply tired. All these feelings travel together in one compartment.

It reminds me of the idea shown in the movie Life in a Metro, that in a big city, how different lives keep crossing each other. People don’t always become part of each other’s stories, but they still pass through the same spaces. Their lives touch, even if just for a second. The metro is exactly like that. It is like a place where stories come close, but don’t fully mix.

What I find most interesting is how fleeting everything is. The girl with the file will get down at her station and go for her interview. The tired man will continue his work. The students will leave laughing, just like they came, but with imprinted memories. The old woman will slowly get up and walk away, back to the life she was probably trying to escape from.

And just like that, everyone disappears from each other’s lives.

It might make you think that life is also like this, isn’t it? We meet people, spend some time with them and then move on. Not every meeting becomes a relationship. Some people are just part of a small, transient moment.

The metro subtly reminds us of something very simple but important- that everyone around us has a story. Even if we don’t know it, it exists. Every face we see carries a world within, a world of dreams, problems, grief, memories, plans, or simply hopes.

And maybe, that’s why sometimes I like to just stand quietly in the metro and observe. Observe the faces around me, the emotions they try not to make visible in front of the crowd and the stories they carry. It makes me feel connected to the world in a strange way. Not deeply or personally, yet in some quiet way it still matters.

In a busy city where everything is so rushed, the metro becomes a small pause. It becomes a place where lives come together without trying. So next time you are in a metro, just look around for a moment. Notice the people and think about their stories. Because in that simple, everyday journey, something meaningful is always happening, when different lives, different worlds, all come together, even if just for a short ride.