Dare to Watch? 10 Horror Movie Picks for the Fearless

If you are a movie buff like me likes to explore different domains and types of movie so here is a recommendation from my side that you should watch, I’m sure that some of you must have seen these movies before so all you can do is to comment below some other movies which you like to suggest to the audience.

Annabelle: Creations- “Annabelle: Creation” is a 2017 supernatural horror film that explores the origins of the possessed Annabelle doll, a key character in the Conjuring Universe franchise. The movie tells the story of a dollmaker and his wife who, after the tragic death of their daughter, open their home to a nun and several orphaned girls, unaware that they are soon to become targets of a demonic entity possessing the doll. Annabelle: Come home- I would say another masterpiece of Hollywood and an extension of Annabelle creations. The story unfolds as Demonologist Ed and Lorrain keep the possessed doll in their artifacts room but the doll escapes and the house shows some demon’s actions. The Conjuring : As per my recommendation it is the best horror movie I have ever seen. The story revolves around a family that has just shifted in a house which is possessed by demons and evil souls and they started to feel some demonic activities among themselves. Disclaimer- If you are afraid of ghosts, better not to watch it alone. Ring: It is American remake of a Japanese movie which is very scary as the story unfolds that there is a cursed video tape which will cause the death of the viewer in 7 days after watching it the detective investigate it Disclaimer: If you are brave enough go for Japanese version of the movie. A nightmare on Elm street: A Nightmare on Elm Street” is A Nightmare on Elm Street” is a 1984 horror film about a group of teenagers living on Elm Street who are stalked and murdered in their dreams by Freddy Krueger, a disfigured man with a razor-gloved hand. IT: If you are afraid of jokers the movie is definitely not for you because the whole story revolves around the devil joker known as Pennywise, terrorizes the town and preys on the children’s fears. The kids, known as the Losers’ Club, must overcome their own fears to defeat It. Oculus: is a 2013 supernatural psychological horror film about siblings Kaylie and Tim, who believe an antique mirror is responsible for their family’s tragic history. After Tim is released from a mental asylum, Kaylie convinces him to investigate the mirror, leading to a terrifying journey where reality and delusion blur. Ouija: Origin of evil: is a 2016 supernatural horror film that serves as a prequel to the 2014 “Ouija”. The movie is set in 1967 Los Angeles and follows a widowed mother and her two daughters who are trying to make a living by running a seance scam. They unwittingly bring real evil into their home when they use a Ouija board, leading to their youngest daughter being possessed. The exorcism: a 2024 horror film, centers on an actor, Anthony Miller (Russell Crowe), whose deteriorating mental state on a horror movie set causes concern for his estranged daughter, Lee (Ryan Simpkins). She suspects either his former addictions or a more sinister supernatural force is at play. The Nun: is a supernatural horror film that explores the investigation of a nun’s death at a Romanian monastery, uncovering a demonic presence linked to an order’s dark secret.

From bone-chilling classics to modern nightmares, these 10 horror picks aren’t for the faint of heart.