Clovers, lashes and 11:11: How humans find hope in little things

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Delhi North chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Humans have the ability of finding hope and joy in the smallest of things, finding a four leaf clover, always making a wish on a fallen eyelash, making wishes on birthdays before blowing out the candles. It’s adorable/endearing in a world that is full of evil. Hope is not always found in grand gestures, it can be found in small traditions. Humans have created little traditions over the centuries across different cultures. In an unpredictable and unfair world, hope sustains life. These little traditions are examples of that.

Most people never simply throw away a fallen eyelash. They place in on their fist, close their eyes, make a wish and blow it. This tradition of wishing on a fallen eyelash comes from 18th century Britain. Back then, it was believed that eyelashes contained fragments of one’s soul or energy. A person would place the eyelash on their fist and blow it away while making a wish in the process.

Spotting a four leaf clover in a field means good luck. The thrill of spotting one is unmatched. This belief that a four leaf clover means symbolises good luck is rooted in ancient Celtic tradition. It was believed by the Celts that clovers held protective powers against evil spirits. Four leaf clovers are a rare mutation of the common three leaf clover. Therefore, finding a four leaf clover made a person feel special and chosen. It was almost like a miracle. Each leaf is said to be a symbol of hope, faith, luck and love.

A common tradition that can be seen on social media recently is people making a wish when the clock strikes 11:11. This does not have ancient roots but it became popular in the 20th century, especially when digital clocks starting becoming common. People have different interpretations of why 11:11 is special. Some associate it to numerology while others believe that repeating numbers represent alignment or spiritual awakening. Conan Gray even has a beautiful song called 11:11 in his new album called “Wishbone” which is another tradition. It involves drying and breaking a wishbone with two people pulling it apart, and the one with the larger piece earning a wish. This tradition dates back to the Etruscans who believed that birds could predict the future. Conan seems to be really fond of these traditions.

Another common tradition is to throw coins into fountains which can be traced back to ancient Rome. It was believed that water was sacred and inhabited by Gods. Offering them a coin was a way to ask the gods gor their blessings. Small traditions like these provide a sense of positivity and hope in an unpredictable world. While these rituals differ from culture to culture, the idea behind them all is the same: to find hope in patterns and gain a sense of control.