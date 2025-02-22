Adaptations from Page to Screen: 10 Must-Watch Movies Based on Iconic Books

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Books and cinema have long shared a symbiotic relationship, with some of the most compelling films drawing inspiration from literary masterpieces. Whether it’s a heartwarming drama, a psychological thriller, or a tale of resilience and grit, book-to-screen adaptations have the power to bring beloved stories to life in visually stunning and emotionally gripping ways. While some films stay true to their source material, others take creative liberties to reimagine the narrative for the screen. We bring to you a carefully curated bingeable list of impactful films that are adapted from popular novels:

SHALA

Marathi movie “Shala“, directed by Sujay Dahake, is a nostalgic portrayal of teenage love. The movie is based on Milind Bokil’s novel of the same title. The film captures a young boy’s crush on his classmate in class 9th. The film is set in the 1970s and overlaps the backdrop of the Emergency. The effects of this controversial political topic are visible in each scene of the film. The film is a beautiful amalgamation of childhood friendship and love. In juxtaposition to the calm of Shala, we have Demme’s “The Silence of the Lambs”- the perfect recipe of chaos.

The Silence of the Lambs

“The Silence of the Lambs” directed by Jonathan Demme won the Oscars for Best Actress, Best Actor, and Best Picture. The film is based on the 1988 psychological thriller novel written by Thomas Harris of the same name. The picture follows the story of an inexperienced and novice FBI Agent played Jodie Foster who takes the assistance of Hannibal Lester, an incarcerated and manipulative cannibal played by Anthony Hopkins to search for another serial killer. This film is a disturbing yet deep portrayal of psychological tendencies.

“Aisha” OR “Emma”? (A HINDI ADAPTATION)

Rajshree Ojha’s romantic-comedy “Aisha“ is a quirky quintessential adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic novel “Emma“. “Aisha” played by Sonam Kapoor is a young, rich, and headstrong girl, who is adamant about making it as a successful matchmaker. On the path to making this come true, she makes several bad decisions that affect not only others but her life too. “Emma” was a refreshing take on the typical attractive, girl-next-door portrayal of women in romance novels and “Aisha” too manages to release herself from the claws of the manic pixie dream girl. Emma’s quite resilience paired with Aisha’s goodness is what makes the both the film and the book worth your time.

The Namesake

Jhumpa Lahiri’s “Namesake“ was adapted into a picture by Mira Nair in 2006. The film and the book depict the life of two generations of the Ganguly family. It sensitively captures the precarious relationship between the parents and children of immigrant families. “Namesake“ helps us witness the distance and alienation that immigrant children feel from their culture, food, people, and language. It captures their dilemma to either abide by a culture they don’t fully understand or their constant yearning to go scot-free. On one hand where, Namesake explores tough parent-child equations, 21mu Tiffin re-emphasises emotional compatibility between humans.

21mu Tiffin

Vijaygiri Bava’s “21mu Tiffin” (2021) is an appetizing and soul-soothing Gujarati drama film based on Raam Mori’s Sahitya Akademi Award-winning book Mahotu– a collection of short stories. The film is a heart-touching tale of an unexpected companionship between a housewife who runs a tiffin service and a young man who has moved to a new city for an internship. This plot is just one of the petals in this layered flower. The movie also explores the dynamic relationship of a mother and daughter who are distant but not cold towards each other.

No Country for Old Men

“No Country for Old Men“, released in 2007, was adapted by Ethan and Joel Coen from Cormac McCarthy’s novel of the same name. The film also won an Oscar for Best Screenplay. The film is based in rural Texas, where Welder and Hunter discover the dead bodies of drug runners with two million dollars present on the crime spot. When the protagonists decide to take up the money they unleash the wrath of the bloodhound, Anton Chigurh who spills mayhem to retrieve his money.

Charulata’s Destiny

“Charulata“, a 1964 film, written and directed by Satyajit Ray was based on Rabindranath Tagore’s novel, Nastanirh. Charulata is considered one of the most poignant and somber films of its time depicting the intimacy and closeness of a married couple. It’s supposed to be ahead of its time because of the portrayal of mature themes like betrayal, guilt, and attraction. It delves into the unconscious desires of a humans, and their need for intellectual and intimate companionship. Charulata’s yearning resonates with Otto’s desperation.

A Man Called Otto

“A Man Called Otto” is a remake of the 2015 Swedish film “A Man Called Ove” which was based on Fredrick Backman’s novel of the same title. The titular role played by Tom Hanks, is an old cranky man who remains upset with everyone around him. He has lost his wife and with her, his will to live and so he tries attempting suicide. The film taps into its dark-comedy genre each time Otto hilariously fails to take his life at times interrupted by his amusing new Mexican neighbors and at other times by saving someone else’s life. The film is a warm hug in times of despair and leaves one with endless hope and comfort.

The Shawshank Redemption

“The Shawshank Redemption” based on Stephen King’s novella is a story of resilience, integrity, and grit. Film critic Robert Ebert describes the film as “an allegory for maintaining one’s feeling of self-worth when placed in a hopeless position.” The main characters essayed by Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman give life to the two prisoners Andy and Ellis respectively of the Shawshank prison. The film captivates its viewers with its unique storyline attempting to depict the routine of a prisoner and the realities of a jail coupled with a jaw-dropping climax. Well, that’s one thing that Kai Po Che has in common with this film, a meaningful yet unpredictable climax.

Kai Po Che!

“Kai Po Che!“, the 2013, sports drama adapted from Chetan Bhagat’s novel of the name 3 Mistakes of my Life, stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkumar Rao, and Amit Sadh as main characters. The main themes of the film are friendship, vengeance, and humanity. Tragedy strikes in the lives of the three friends after the disastrous earthquake of 2011, aggravating the distance between them was the political issue of religion, the film follows the backdrop of the Godhra riots and unravels a harrowing and life-altering accident in the lives of the three friends.

With this we have come to the end of the Book to Cinema adaptation odyssey, the list contains some underrated gems that once discovered by its true audience might change one’s perception of the symbiotic association between cinema and literature.