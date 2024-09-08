A Fencer’s Perspective on Twenty-Five Twenty-One: Chasing Dreams and Parrying Challenges

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a fencing student, I found the Korean drama Twenty-Five Twenty-One to be a deeply resonant and emotionally engaging experience. The series, set in the late 1990s and early 2000s, captures the coming-of-age struggles and triumphs of its characters, with a particular focus on Na Hee-do, a young fencer with dreams of becoming a national champion. The show masterfully blends themes of ambition, perseverance, and the bittersweet nature of growing up, all through the lens of the sport of fencing.

One of the most compelling aspects of Twenty-Five Twenty-One is its authentic portrayal of fencing as both a sport and a discipline. As a fencer, I could immediately connect with how the show depicts the rigorous training, the mental and physical challenges, and the intense focus required to excel in fencing. The series does not shy away from showing the gruelling practices, the repetitive drills, and the pressure of competition, all a part of a fencer’s life. It also highlights the psychological aspect of fencing—the need to remain calm under pressure, to anticipate your opponent’s moves, and to have the confidence to execute your strategy. This portrayal felt genuine and relatable, reflecting the realities of what it takes to pursue fencing at a high level. As a fencing player, I could deeply relate to the mental and physical hardships faced by Na Hee-do in her journey as a professional fencer. She navigates the challenges of changing academies and schools and defies all odds to stay connected to her sport. The resilience and perseverance displayed by her character were profoundly inspiring, providing me with a renewed sense of motivation to pursue my fencing aspirations. Na Hee-do’s journey as a fencer is particularly inspiring. Her character is determined, resilient, and unafraid to push herself to the limit to achieve her dreams. Throughout the series, she faces numerous obstacles—both in her personal life and in her fencing career—but she never loses sight of her goals. This relentless pursuit of excellence is something that any fencer, or indeed any athlete, can relate to. Her passion for fencing is palpable, and it serves as a powerful reminder of why we dedicate ourselves to this demanding sport.

The series also delves into the theme of sacrifice, which is often an integral part of the life of an athlete. Na Hee-do’s commitment to fencing requires her to make difficult choices, sometimes at the expense of her relationships and personal happiness. This aspect of the story is handled with sensitivity and nuance, showing that the path to success is often lonely and fraught with challenges. However, it also celebrates the small victories, the moments of camaraderie, and the satisfaction that comes from hard-earned achievements.

Beyond the fencing aspect, Twenty-Five Twenty-One is a beautifully crafted drama that delves into the complexities of youth, friendship, and love, all while presenting well-rounded and relatable characters. Na Hee-do, the protagonist, is a determined and passionate fencer whose journey drives much of the narrative. Her interactions with Baek Yi-jin, a young man grappling with the fallout of the 1997 financial crisis, add depth to the story as their friendship evolves into a nuanced, bittersweet romance. The show also features Ko Yu-rim, Hee-do’s fierce fencing rival who later becomes a close friend, as well as Moon Ji-woong and Ji Seung-wan, who round out the group with their own stories of growth and self-discovery.

The relationships between these characters are portrayed with remarkable warmth and authenticity. Hee-do’s initial rivalry with Yu-rim transforms into a deep and supportive friendship, showcasing how competition can foster respect and camaraderie. Baek Yi-jin’s bond with Hee-do is particularly compelling, as they navigate their feelings for each other while facing challenges. Their love story is marked by moments of tenderness, but also by the harsh realities of life, making it both heartwarming and heartbreaking. Meanwhile, Ji-woong and Seung-wan provide a lighter, yet equally meaningful, exploration of friendship and loyalty, adding balance to the group dynamics.

Adding to the show’s appeal is its nostalgic setting of the late 1990s and early 2000s, which serves as more than just a backdrop. This era, with its fashion, technology, and cultural touchpoints, evokes a sense of wistfulness for a simpler time, while also highlighting the characters’ coming-of-age experiences in a rapidly changing world. The period setting enhances the narrative’s themes of transition and growth, as the characters navigate their personal and professional challenges against the backdrop of societal shifts. In essence, Twenty-Five Twenty-One transcends its sports drama roots, offering a timeless narrative that resonates on multiple levels, capturing the universal experiences of youth, love, friendship, and the pursuit of dreams.

Twenty-Five Twenty-One is a must-watch for anyone who loves a good sports drama, particularly those who have a passion for fencing. It captures the essence of what it means to be a fencer—the dedication, the struggles, and the sheer joy of the sport—while also telling a heartfelt and relatable story about growing up and chasing your dreams.