Book Review: ‘Twenties Girl’ – A Ghostly, Glamorous, and Utterly Hilarious Take on Chick-Lit

“I often wonder what she’s thinking,” says Ed, still gazing up at her. “That’s quite an intriguing expression she has.” “I often wonder that myself,” chimes in Malcolm Gledhill eagerly. “She seems to have such a look of serenity and happiness…Obviously, from what you’ve said, she has a certain emotional connection with the painter Malory…I often wonder if he was reading her poetry as he painted…” “What an idiot this man is,” says Sadie scathingly in my ear. “It’s obvious I what I’m thinking. I’m looking at Stephan and I’m thinking, I want to jump his bones.” “She wanted to jump his bones,” I say to Malcolm Gledhill. Ed shoots me a disbelieving look, then bursts into laughter.” – An excerpt from ‘Twenties Girl’

If you think chick-lit is all about clumsy heroines, workplace drama, and swoon-worthy romances, think again! Sophie Kinsella’s Twenties Girl flips the script by adding an unexpected supernatural twist that makes it stand out from the crowd. Imagine dealing with a breakup, a failing business, and, oh yeah, being haunted by your great-aunt’s ghost, who just happens to be a fiery 1920s flapper. That’s exactly what Lara Lington is up against in this delightful, laugh-out-loud novel.

A Fresh Perspective on Chick-Lit (Because Ghosts Make Everything Better!)

Let’s be real—chick-lit can sometimes be a little predictable. Girl meets boy, girl has a career crisis, girl and boy fall in love after a series of misadventures. Don’t get me wrong, I love a good rom-com, but Kinsella shakes things up by adding a ghostly sidekick to the mix. And not just any ghost—Sadie Lancaster is a full-fledged 1920s party girl with a penchant for jazz, dramatic ultimatums, and making Lara’s life chaotic in the best way possible.

The supernatural element brings a fresh and hilarious take on the genre. It’s not just about Lara’s romantic woes or career struggles; it’s also about solving a decades-old mystery, hunting down a lost necklace, and navigating life while constantly being yelled at by an invisible (yet incredibly fashionable) flapper. It’s chick-lit with a twist, and that twist makes Twenties Girl a refreshing and standout read.

Strong Female Protagonists (Because Who Needs a Hero When You Have a Badass Ghost?)

If there’s one thing Kinsella knows how to do, it’s writing incredible female leads. Lara and Sadie may come from different eras, but they’re both headstrong, witty, and determined—just in very different ways.

Lara is your classic hot mess—stumbling through life, making questionable decisions, and trying to prove herself in the business world. But she’s also incredibly relatable, and her journey is one of self-discovery and finding her own confidence (even if it takes an insistent ghost to push her in the right direction).

What makes Lara’s journey so compelling is that she starts off as someone who doesn’t believe in herself. She’s dealing with heartbreak, struggling with her career, and constantly second-guessing her instincts. But as she gets swept up in Sadie’s world, she starts to realize her own strength. She takes risks, speaks up for herself, and learns to trust her gut. By the end of the novel, Lara is no longer the insecure woman we met at the beginning—she’s someone who knows what she wants and isn’t afraid to go after it.

Then there’s Sadie. Oh, Sadie. She is a QUEEN. She’s dramatic, demanding, and absolutely refuses to be ignored, even in death. Sadie drags Lara into ridiculous situations, either forcing her to dance Charleston-style in a crowded restaurant or making her chase down a stranger who resembled her long-lost 1920s crush. But hey, at least through her, we got to find the love of Lara’s life. Beneath all the sass and sparkle, she’s a woman who never got the chance to live the life she truly wanted. And that’s where the heart of the novel lies.

Their dynamic is everything. It’s not just about Lara helping Sadie- it’s about how Sadie helps Lara grow into a bolder, more confident version of herself. Who needs a fairy godmother when you have a feisty ghost aunt pushing you to be fabulous?

Family, Identity, and the Past That Won’t Stay Buried

Beyond the humour and ghostly shenanigans, this book is really about family and identity. At first, Lara has zero interest in her great-aunt Sadie. Who even was she? Some old lady who lived to be 105? Meh. But as the story unfolds, Lara starts to realize that Sadie wasn’t just a forgotten relative—she was a force of nature, a woman with dreams, heartbreaks, and an entire lifetime that nobody really paid attention to.

It’s touching to see how Lara grows throughout the novel, not just as an entrepreneur or in her love life, but in how she views her own family history. How often do we dismiss older relatives, assuming they were always just “old people” and never the young, vibrant, troublemaking versions of themselves? This book makes you want to dig through your grandmother’s old photo albums and ask her about her wildest adventures. Because, let’s be honest, our grandmothers probably have some tea to spill.

Lara’s parents play a smaller but important role in the story as well. Her mother is loving but often exasperated by Lara’s seemingly erratic decisions, while her father is supportive but distant in a way that many can relate to. The generational divide between Lara and her parents, as well as between her parents and Sadie, adds depth to the novel’s exploration of how family members can drift apart, sometimes without even realizing it. As Lara begins to uncover more about Sadie’s past, she also starts to understand her own family better, bridging gaps she didn’t even know existed.

Romance: The Adorable Subplot That’ll Make All the Twenties Girls Swoon

Yes, there’s romance in Twenties Girl, but it’s not the main focus, and that’s what makes it so charming. The romance is more of a slow burn, and it unfolds in the most unexpected way. Lara, so caught up in work and Sadie’s demands, doesn’t even realize when love starts sneaking up on her.

The love interest (no spoilers, but he’s a total sweetheart) starts off as someone Lara wouldn’t have given a second thought to. Their relationship builds gradually, through banter, shared moments, and an understanding that neither of them expected. What makes it truly special is that it’s not about instant fireworks or dramatic declarations—it’s about two people who genuinely like and respect each other, coming together naturally.

What’s even more fun is how Sadie plays a role in Lara’s love life. Whether she’s meddling or giving unsolicited advice, she’s there every step of the way, making sure Lara doesn’t settle for anything less than she deserves. The romance is sweet, charming, and completely in sync with the book’s overall tone, that is, light-hearted yet heartfelt.

Writing and Humour: Classic British Banter

Sophie Kinsella is the queen of witty, laugh-out-loud writing, and she doesn’t disappoint here. The dialogue is sharp, the banter between Lara and Sadie is gold, and even the most ridiculous moments feel grounded in humour and heart. There are so many scenes where you’ll find yourself giggling out loud (and maybe getting weird looks if you’re reading in public).

But what makes her writing truly special is the balance between comedy and emotion. Just when you think it’s all fun and games, she throws in a touching moment that hits you right in the feels. It’s the kind of book that leaves you both smiling and a little teary-eyed by the end.

Final Verdict: Read It, Love It, Recommend It

Twenties Girl isn’t just another chick-lit novel—it’s an adventure, a comedy, a mystery, and a heartfelt exploration of family and self-discovery all rolled into one. With its unique supernatural twist, unforgettable characters, and perfect mix of humour and heart, this book is a must-read for anyone looking for a fresh take on the genre.

Haven’t grabbed a copy yet? You’re missing out on one of the most wildly entertaining and heartwarming reads of your life!