Beyond the Hype: 10 Bollywood Movies You Might Have Missed

Bollywood classics are making a grand comeback in theatres, and honestly, who doesn’t love a bit of nostalgia?

It’s a smart move, allowing fans to relive their favourite films on the big screen while keeping theatres alive. But instead of watching the same blockbusters for the tenth time, why not dig into some hidden gems that deserved more love the first time around? These films had everything, from great stories to stellar performances, and dialogues that should’ve been iconic. Yet, for some reason, whether it was bad marketing, wrong timing, or audience confusion, they faded into the background. Well, not anymore! Here are ten underrated Bollywood movies that deserve a second chance.

A Heartfelt Journey:- Qarib Qarib single

Qarib Qarib Single is one of those films that feels like a warm hug on a lazy afternoon. It’s not your typical Bollywood romance with over-the-top drama and larger-than-life declarations of love. Instead, it gives us two wonderfully flawed adults, Jaya (Parvathy Thiruvothu) and Yogi (Irrfan Khan), who embark on an unexpected journey filled with awkward moments, old flames, and a whole lot of soul-searching.

I remember watching it and thinking, “Why don’t we get more of these?” The chemistry between Irrfan and Parvathy is effortless, the humour is subtle, and the emotions sneak up on you when you least expect them. It’s a film about second chances, about stepping out of your comfort zone, and about finding love in the most unconventional ways.

If you’ve ever felt stuck in life or hesitant about new experiences, Qarib Qarib Single (Zee 5, Netflix) might just be the nudge you need.

A sOUlful road trip: Karwaan

Karwaan is the kind of film that makes you want to pack your bags and hit the road with a grumpy yet hilarious Irrfan Khan, a brooding Dulquer Salmaan, and an endlessly chirpy Mithila Palkar. It’s a journey of three mismatched strangers thrown together by fate (and a coffin mix-up, of all things), but somewhere between the scenic roads of Ooty and their bickering, they discover a little more about life, loss, and themselves.

When I first watched Karwaan, I expected a light-hearted road trip film, but what I got was something far deeper. It sneaks in life lessons between jokes, and just when you’re laughing at Irrfan’s effortless sarcasm, the film hits you with a quiet moment of reflection. Dulquer brings this quiet charm, Mithila adds a youthful energy, and Irrfan, as always, is pure magic.

While it was moderately successful, Karwaan didn’t get the attention it deserved. It’s a film about embracing detours, both on the road and in life, and if you’ve ever felt lost, Karwaan (Free on Prime) reminds you that sometimes, the long way around is exactly where you need to be.

Breaking stereotypes: Margarita with a straw

Margarita with a Straw is a story of Laila, a young woman with cerebral palsy, who explores love, self-discovery and embracing who you are despite societal expectations. Kalki Koechlin’s portrayal of Laila is raw, honest and deeply moving. She isn’t shown as some perfect, inspiring figure but as a messy character who makes mistakes and navigates life just like anyone else. Whether it’s falling in love, exploring her sexuality, or dealing with heartbreak, everything is handled with sensitivity and depth.

Margarita with a Straw is bold, emotional, and refreshingly real. It breaks stereotypes without making a big deal about it, and that’s what makes it so special. While it was moderately successful, Karwaan didn’t get the attention it deserved. If you haven’t seen it yet, it is streaming on Netflix. You’re missing out on a film that challenges, moves and inspires all at once.

an unsettling thriller: Ugly

Ugly is not just a film; it’s an experience that leaves you unsettled and makes you question human nature long after it ends. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, this psychological thriller isn’t about ghosts or jump scares. The real horror comes from the people themselves. It starts with the kidnapping of a little girl, but instead of a simple rescue mission, the story dives into a world of greed, jealousy, and selfishness. None of them are entirely good or bad, which makes their choices even more disturbing. Every scene feels intense, and the unpredictability keeps you hooked. Rahul Bhat, Ronit Roy, and Tejaswini Kolhapure deliver powerful performances, making the emotions feel painfully real.

The film was critically acclaimed but remained largely unnoticed by mainstream audiences. If you’re in the mood for a gripping and thought-provoking film, this one is worth watching. It’s available on both YouTube and JioHotstar. Just be warned as it’s not for the faint-hearted.

a smart horror mystery: 13B- Fear has a New Address

13B: Fear Has a New Address follows the story of Manohar (played by R. Madhavan), who moves into a new apartment with his family, only to realize that their daily soap opera is mysteriously predicting real-life events. At first, it seems like a bizarre coincidence, but soon, things take a dark and terrifying turn.

When I first watched 13B on Prime, I was hooked by how different it felt from the usual horror films. There’s no unnecessary gore or over-the-top exorcisms, just a smart, well-crafted mystery that keeps you guessing. Madhavan delivers a fantastic performance, making Manohar’s fear and confusion feel completely real. The film blends supernatural horror with psychological tension, keeping you on edge till the very end.

Despite its innovative take on horror, it didn’t gain the recognition it deserved. If you’re a fan of eerie, suspenseful thrillers, this one is a must-watch. Just don’t be surprised if you start looking at your TV a little differently afterwards.

A nostalgic romance: Meri Pyaari Bindu

Meri Pyaari Bindu is not your typical Bollywood love story with grand gestures and over-the-top romance. Instead, it feels like a nostalgic mixtape of love, friendship, and life’s unexpected turns. The film follows Abhi (Ayushmann Khurrana), a writer who looks back on his relationship with Bindu (Parineeti Chopra), his childhood best friend and the whirlwind force in his life. She is free-spirited and full of dreams, while he is the kind of guy who finds comfort in stability.

This isn’t just a love story; it’s a story about growth, memories, and the people who shape us along the way. Though it wasn’t a commercial success, its charm makes it worth revisiting. If you enjoy films that feel warm, nostalgic, and real, Meri Pyaari Bindu is worth a watch. It’s available on Prime.

a gritty drama: Shor in the City

Shor in the City is gritty without being over-the-top and dark without losing its sense of humour. Set in the chaos of Mumbai, the film weaves together multiple stories, each capturing a different side of the city, from ambition and desperation to crime and survival. It follows three main tracks: a group of small-time crooks who stumble upon a bag full of guns and cash, an NRI businessman trying to start fresh in India, and a struggling cricketer navigating his moral dilemmas.

Despite strong performances and sharp storytelling, it didn’t get the mainstream attention it deserved. Now streaming on Amazon Prime for Free, Tusshar Kapoor delivers one of his best performances, and Sendhil Ramamurthy, Pitobash Tripathy, and Radhika Apte add so much depth to their characters. If you enjoy raw, well-crafted storytelling with a mix of humour and suspense, this one is a must-watch.

a beautifully crafted tale: Lunchbox

This beautiful film has now found its way to Netflix waiting to be discovered. Set in the heart of Mumbai, it tells the story of an unusual connection that forms between Ila (Nimrat Kaur), a lonely housewife trying to rekindle her marriage through food, and Saajan (Irrfan Khan), a reserved widower on the verge of retirement. Thanks to a rare mix-up in Mumbai’s famously efficient dabbawala system, Ila’s lovingly prepared lunchbox ends up on Saajan’s desk instead of her husband’s. What starts as a small mistake soon turns into a heartfelt exchange of notes, meals, and unspoken emotions.

Irrfan Khan, as always, brings so much depth to his character, and Nimrat Kaur is equally brilliant in her quiet yet powerful role. The film doesn’t rely on big moments; instead, it finds magic in the everyday, in stolen glances, handwritten letters, and the warmth of a home-cooked meal. While it was internationally acclaimed and even made waves at Cannes, it didn’t perform exceptionally well at the Indian box office. The Lunchbox is a film that lingers, much like the aroma of a good dish. It’s tender, bittersweet, and beautifully crafted which reminds us that the smallest detours in life lead to the most unexpected joys.

A sweet teenage romance: MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar

Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar (MP3) is the kind of movie that makes you nostalgic for the silly, innocent days of first crushes and school romances. Watching it as a schoolgirl, I remember feeling like this was the coolest love story ever because of the grand romantic gestures, dreamy Paris moments, and a hero who somehow made sneaking out of school look effortless. It follows Rohan (Ruslaan Mumtaz) and Ayesha (Hazel Crowney), two high schoolers navigating the excitement and confusion of first love. Their story is filled with everything that makes young love so special, from secret phone calls, bunking classes, and grand, impulsive gestures, including one of the most unrealistic yet adorable “boy travels to Paris for love” moments ever.

Back then, this film felt like a peek into what teenage romance should be, which is, exciting, dramatic, and filled with grand declarations. Of course, real school life was mostly awkward conversations and stressing over homework, but that’s what made MP3 so fun to watch. It wasn’t trying to be deep or overly serious; it was just a light-hearted, dreamy take on young love. Though it wasn’t a box-office hit, it should be the charming pick for all the romance suckers and it is available on YouTube, Prime, Zee5, and MX Player for free.

A magical love story: Paheli

Paheli feels like a story passed down through generations, filled with magic, romance, and a quiet sense of wonder. Based on a Rajasthani folktale, it follows Lachchi (Rani Mukerji), a young bride whose husband (Shah Rukh Khan) leaves for a long business trip the day after their wedding. Soon after, a ghost who has fallen in love with her takes the form of her husband and returns to be with her. What unfolds is a tale of love, longing, and the choice between duty and desire.

Rani Mukerji is radiant as Lachchi, portraying her quiet strength and longing beautifully, while Shah Rukh Khan plays both the distant husband and the charming ghost with ease. The story is simple but layered, making you wonder if love should always follow logic, or if it can sometimes be as magical as a folktale.

Though it didn’t achieve major commercial success, Paheli stands out for its unique storytelling and stunning visuals. If you love stories that feel like a mix of fantasy and emotion, this one is worth watching and is available on Netflix.

Bollywood has so many hidden gems that deserve better, and these films are proof of that. Whether they suffered from bad timing, lack of promotions, or just didn’t click with the audience back then, they still have so much to offer. So the next time you are scrolling endlessly for something to watch, give these underrated movies a chance because you might just find a new favourite!

Did we miss a hidden gem you love? Tell us in the comments!