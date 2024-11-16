Around the World in 8 Snacks: Weird and Delicious Treats You Must Try

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Food is the universal love language. And snacks? They’re the cheeky, bite-sized ambassadors of culture. Whether you’re a curious foodie or just looking to satisfy your late-night cravings, exploring international snacks is like taking a culinary world tour—one flavourful (and sometimes bizarre) bite at a time. Buckle up, because we’re about to journey through eight snacks that range from delightfully delicious to questionably quirky.

This umami-packed flavour of takoyaki (octopus balls) is distilled into a crispy chip. Takoyaki chips are a Japanese favourite, delivering the savoury taste of octopus, mayo, and bonito flakes in snackable form. It’s a unique blend of seafood and crunch that will have you hooked.

Weird Factor: Octopus flavour in a chip. Who knew that could work?!

Sweet, tangy, and chewy, aam papad (mango leather) is the ultimate Indian childhood snack. Made from sun-dried mango pulp, it’s like a tropical fruit roll-up but with an intense mango punch that’s impossible to resist.

Weird Factor: None—it’s pure, fruity goodness.

Delicious Factor: 10/10 for mango maniacs.

Pro tip:- Buy it from the ‘theli-wale- bhaiya on roadsides. Tastes better!

Yes, you read that right. Grasshoppers. These crispy critters are toasted with lime, garlic, and chilli powder, creating a snack that’s high in protein and surprisingly tasty(as heard). In Mexico, they’re a popular street snack, often paired with mezcal.

Weird Factor: Off the charts for first-timers.

4. South Korea: Honey Butter Chips

South Korea took snacking to another level with honey butter chips—a sweet-and-savoury sensation that swept the nation. The buttery, slightly salty potato chips drizzled with honey create an addictive balance of flavours.

Weird Factor: Minimal, unless you’ve never mixed sweet and salty.

This Icelandic delicacy is a go-to snack for locals. Harðfiskur is dried fish that’s chewy, salty, and protein-packed. Often eaten with butter, it’s a snack that’s not for the faint of heart but is beloved by many Icelanders.

Weird Factor: Fish as a snack is an acquired taste.

Thailand’s iconic dessert, mango sticky rice, gets a crunchy twist in this snack form. The sweet flavour of mango and coconut paired with a hint of rice creates a delightful, crispy treat.

Weird Factor: Minimal—it’s a dessert-turned-snack.

Haggis might not sound like the ideal flavour for chips, but in Scotland, it’s a thing. These crisps mimic the traditional Scottish dish, with hints of pepper, onion, and a meaty flavour.

Weird Factor: Medium—haggis is polarizing, even in Scotland.

Pão de queijo is a heavenly, gluten-free Brazilian snack made from tapioca flour and cheese. These chewy, cheesy bites are perfect for anyone who loves carbs (and who doesn’t?).

Weird Factor: None—cheese bread is always a win.

Snack It Your Way

From crunchy bugs to buttery chips, snacks around the world reflect the diversity of flavours and textures that define different cultures. They’re an easy way to taste a piece of the world without leaving your couch—or your comfort zone.

So, which of these snacks would you try first? And more importantly, which ones are you adding to your “must-try” list for your next foodie adventure?