Analog Horror: Static and Signals

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Delhi North chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Analogue horror is more about the feelings that linger after the screen goes dark than it is about what you see. It replicates the texture of vintage media, such as grainy VHS tapes, warped audio, and emergency broadcasts, and adds a subtle flaw. The images are reassuring and familiar, like something from late-night TV or childhood, but that familiarity gradually fades. Instructions cease to make sense, faces malfunction, and voices stretch abnormally. The fear stems from a gradual awareness that something is wrong, even though nobody in the world of the tape appears to be aware of it, rather than from abrupt shocks. Analogue horror thus transforms nostalgia into anxiety, turning recollections of the past into something untrustworthy, where even the most reliable signals, like television and authority, can no longer be trusted.

YouTube has been the carrier of analog horror and remains so. Because it replicates the sensation of stumbling upon something you weren’t supposed to see, YouTube is, in a subtle way, the ideal location for analog horror. Analog horror frequently takes the form of an ordinary thumbnail, an ambiguous title, or something that appears to be an old recording or a forgotten broadcast. You do not click on it with impending dread. It is precisely this randomness that makes watching YouTube series like The Mandela Catalogue, Local 58, or The Backrooms (Found Footage) unsettling. When you are casually scrolling through your feed and randomly come across something odd, it’s the algorithm pulling you into a new universe.

MANDELA CATALOGUE: Familiar unfamiliar

Alex Kister’s analog horror series, The Mandela Catalogue, is told through tainted police reports, emergency broadcasts, and instructional tapes. It presents “Alternates,” beings that resemble humans but exhibit subtle, extremely unsettling behavioral distortions. Instead of using overt violence, the series instills fear psychologically through eerie imagery, disjointed narrative, and an increasing awareness of the fallibility of reality.

The horror’s use of authority and faith is what makes it so powerful. The videos mimic systems designed to keep people safe, but the information gets more and more conflicting and unsettling, providing no true security or certainty. Police warnings, vague caution instructions, and everything else mash into an untrustworthy rulebook. There is a lot of religious imagery, but it instills fear rather than succor.

As the story nears its end, it begs the horrifying question, “Who or what have people been praying to all this time?” If the world has already been compromised and basic truths have been altered, does God remain on your side?

LOCAL 58: the TV knows exactly what you don’t

Created by Kris Straub, Local 58 is about a local TV station whose broadcasts are frequently taken over. There are only fragments of a coherent plot, such as late-night programs, emergency alerts, and odd instructions that seem to be getting more confusing.

The weather channels incessantly advise viewers to not look at the moon.

Children’s cartoons start fun and safe but slowly turn incomprehensible.

A message of patriotism turns into an order, almost like a warning.

Local 58 influenced subsequent series and contributed to the rise of analog horror. Its restraint is what makes it so brilliant. There are no overt monsters, just the gradual awareness that something is influencing your perception. The terror is silent, always lingering, similar to a memory that you are unable to completely recall, but every time you try to remember it, it changes itself.

The Backrooms (Found Footage): Mimicking the human environment

The Backrooms, created by Kane Parsons, centers on a cameraman who sneaks into an endless labyrinth of yellow hallways, liminal spaces that are both uncannily familiar and entirely incorrect. There is no way out. No justification. The overwhelming emptiness of the Backrooms is just as terrifying as the potential for something that is actively looking for you. The feeling of being lost in an unnatural place, the repetitive walls, and the buzzing lights. There is nothing but a faint hum, all the time, in a place where time possibly doesn’t even exist.

The backrooms mimic human architecture. It is like something you have seen before but built wrong. There are no monsters, no obvious threats, but simply unending fear of encountering nothingness after nothingness. The surroundings lack humanity, in design and in space.

It remains one of the most expanded-upon genres of liminal horror.

The visual language of the late 20th century, low resolution, distorted audio, and analog signals are borrowed by analog horror not just to mimic but also to infect the past. Everything is known to you, but you have no idea what is coming next. It won’t be a jump scare since the dread will last much longer than a fierce BOO! on your face. It relies on the uncanny and cognitive dissonance to slowly pull you into a state where your stomach can barely take your thought process. It also relies heavily on epistemic fear, i.e, the fear of believing in error.

In this way, analog horror is especially effective because it transfers consternation to the viewer, making them question the narrative being presented.