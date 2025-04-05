An Open Letter to Letters: Why Handwritten Notes Still Matter in a Digital World

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“To send a letter is a good way to go somewhere without moving anything but your heart.” – Phyllis Theroux

A love letter to letters—because ink on paper still holds the kind of magic a screen never could.

Kamla Nagar

New Delhi

13-02-2025

Dear Letter,

It’s been a long time, hasn’t it?

How are you? I hope you’re doing well.

If you ask me about today’s generation, I’d say they don’t really use it anymore. Your place has been taken up by texts and calls. But don’t be disheartened, because deep down, I know they still think about you. The sincerity, love, and care you once carried are missed more than ever.

A handwritten letter is worth more than a hundred loving texts. In this fast-paced world of emails and floating messages, you were the one who made humans slow down and feel. I still get excited hearing stories from my grandmother about writing letters to her parents and family after her marriage—the patience, the art of waiting for a reply, the anticipation… It’s all still cherished. The essence of the ink and the fragrance of the paper live on in the hearts of those who once used you.

Let me tell you a secret—I still dream of receiving a letter from someone I love. You are so much more than ink and paper. You were emotion poured onto a page, sincerity folded into an envelope. What you taught us will stay with us forever.

Thankfully, your value hasn’t been completely forgotten. Many authors have recognized your worth and written beautiful books inspired by you. And believe it or not, younger generations still enjoy giving and receiving letters—especially with Valentine’s Day around the corner. You may not be used like you once were, but the magic of unfolding a letter, reading each word with wonder, and waiting for a reply is something no screen can replicate.

I’ve spoken to many people about you, and they all have loving memories to share. My roommate, for instance, told me about a letter she received from her best friend in Class 8. She still remembers every single word, and even today, she keeps that letter safely tucked away. That’s how irreplaceable you are.

As I write this, I get goosebumps just thinking of how special it would feel if someone handed me a letter now.

(To everyone reading this: don’t you think it’s time to pick up a pen? Write to your mother and tell her how grateful you are. Write to your father and thank him for his presence. Write to your annoying sibling to let them know how much you secretly miss them. Or to anyone at all you’re grateful for. You might say, “Why go through all that when I can just send a quick text?” But trust me—try it once and see the difference. The reaction you’ll get will be worth it.)

So, dear Letter, if you’re still out there, waiting to be written, know this—we will find our way back to you. Someday, someone will pick up a pen, write from the heart, and send you off once more.

With a pen full of nostalgia,

Yours lovingly,

Divyanshi Pandey