Can AI Replace Human Creativity? The Ethical Dilemma of AI in Writing, Art, and Music

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Delhi North chapter.

AI has revolutionized creative fields, but can it truly replicate human emotion and originality? Here’s a deep dive into the role of AI in writing, poetry, music, and art, and the ethical concerns it raises.

In the digital age, technological advancements have made their mark in virtually every sphere. Artificial Intelligence (AI) has established its prowess across various fields, but its impact is most prominent in writing, music, poetry, and art. The intersection of AI with human intelligence has certainly pushed boundaries beyond traditional methods, but it also raises concerns about authenticity. Using AI for creative tasks is sometimes associated with idleness and is even considered a violation of ethical conduct by some writers.

What is the role of AI in creative fields?

AI can undoubtedly assist in writing poetry, songs, or articles. It caters to the prompt-giver’s demands—adhering to a theme, including specific details, and incorporating visual imagery. However, where AI falls short is in painting a picture through words. It cannot incorporate real-life personal experiences, as it relies solely on pre-existing data and programmed instructions.

The human brain, on the other hand, is far more complex, constantly adapting and learning. It draws from personal experiences, emotions, and a nuanced understanding of the world. For example, while writing an article on women’s safety, AI can only outline general threats and societal issues. A human writer, however, can include real-life anecdotes, firsthand experiences, and emotional depth that AI lacks. Similarly, AI-generated responses to subjective questions often sound mechanical, offering limited logic and depth.

Can AI replace human creativity?

Using AI to enhance language—perhaps by suggesting a better word choice—can help refine a piece, but relying on it beyond that can feel like a breach of creative integrity. An AI-generated poem will inherently lack human emotional depth. Creators cherish the emotional connection with their work and pour their essence into it. Naturally, they may feel that AI threatens the sanctity of their craft.

The increasing involvement of AI in creative fields also raises ethical concerns. While some writers see AI as a tool to enhance creativity, many remain sceptical about the authenticity and relevance of AI-generated content. From a write-up on ethical concerns in times of growing AI influence at The Harvard Gazette, there are primarily three realms of concerns about AI: “privacy and surveillance, bias and discrimination, and perhaps the deepest, most difficult philosophical question of the era, the role of human judgment”.

When used thoughtfully and in moderation, AI can be a valuable asset. Managing repetitive tasks, frees up time for deeper, more meaningful creative exploration, easing the creative process and saving time. AI enhances user engagement in fields like gaming and filmmaking by offering customized experiences. Writers and poets can use AI to generate prompts, helping them kickstart their writing process. However, it is crucial to maintain a clear distinction between technological innovation and authentic creativity. Defining clear objectives for AI’s role in creative work is essential to preserving manual creativity and artistic integrity.