Adventures & Laughter with Friends: My Trip to Mussoorie

Every child dreams of traveling with their school friends, and some even imagine living in the same locality when they grow up. While I don’t know much about the future, one dream I have already lived is traveling with my friends to Mussoorie. The experience was full of surprises and sweet moments. The trip not only brought us closer but also gave us a sense of freedom and taught us trust, courage, and responsibility.

In this article, I will share my experience of a group trip along with some suggestions to help make your journey smoother when traveling with friends.

Shopping WITH FRIENDS Before the Trip

One of the best parts of a girl’s life is shopping endlessly, and believe me, shopping with friends is a joyful experience filled with laughter and chaos. Just after booking our tickets for Mussoorie, we started shopping. Since Mussoorie is a cold place, we needed everything from scarves and woolen dresses to gloves. Some of us opted for online shopping, while others explored stores. Every day, we tried new outfits, and honestly, it felt like our trip had already begun from this moment.

We were so excited about our girls’ trip that once our outfits were finalized, we started planning our hairstyles in advance to save time. The best part? Doing each other’s makeup!

Leaving for Mussoorie

Our train from NDLS to Dehradun was scheduled for 6 AM. A tip for anyone traveling early in the morning—make sure to book a cab or auto in advance, as it can be difficult to find one at that hour. Thanks to our watchman uncle, we managed to reach the railway station on time.

Our train, the Shatabdi Express, had comfortable seating, and each of us settled into our seats, watching movies. Another suggestion—download a movie beforehand, as internet connectivity can be unreliable. The train journey was smooth, and we enjoyed snacks with a cup of tea. After seven hours, we finally reached Dehradun.

Bus Journey to Mussoorie

Upon reaching Dehradun, we faced our first challenge—choosing between a bus and a cab to Mussoorie. The cab fare was around ₹1,500, but since we were on a budget-friendly trip, we opted for a bus instead, which cost only ₹320.

The bus journey turned out to be one of the best parts of our trip. Fortunately, we got front-row seats right behind the driver. The winding roads, the twists and turns—it was fascinating! We laughed a lot, and before we knew it, we had reached Library Chowk, Mussoorie. In my honest opinion, After living in Delhi for a while I realized that the air in Mussoorie was very fresh ,the cold winds started to touch our face and the feeling can’t be described in word. Mussoorie seemed like a dream land to me because that was the first time I experienced the taste of freedom or you can say a break from my daily chaos, it seemed more like a long awaited dream was waiting for me with his arm open and all I have to do is to hug it tightly.

Reaching Our Hotel

Since we had booked our hotel in advance, we were a little nervous about whether it would meet our expectations. To our delight, the hotel did not disappoint! The rooms were clean, we were provided with two spacious rooms, and the big glass windows and beautiful balcony offered breathtaking views of the mountains.

Without wasting time, we decided to explore Mall Road. However, a new challenge arose—one of us had locked her suitcase and couldn’t remember the password! We panicked, trying different combinations, as we couldn’t afford to waste time. Luckily, after several attempts, she finally got it right!

Mall road streets were quite busy it seems like everyone was busy in their own world, the quaint shops, cozy cafe, old fashioned lamppost were worth watching, instead of those busy streets it was quite peaceful and it seem like those cold winds were whispering something in my ears and that sounds like a pure melody to me. And the most important part of a journey none other than Photos so, we clicked beautiful Instagram-worthy pictures, enjoyed snacks like cotton candy, Bhel, and Maggi with tea, and later had a delicious dinner with pastries for dessert. At around 10 PM, we returned to our hotel, watched random serials and movies, danced, and called it a night. As there were four of us, we divided into two rooms, and finally, our first day in Mussoorie came to an end.

Day Two in Mussoorie

Our second day started at 5 AM as we wanted to visit Landour early and capture the best photos. Everyone helped each other with makeup and hairstyling, and even before leaving the hotel, we clicked some pictures.

We booked a cab to Landour, and the ride was amazing. However, as soon as we arrived, I got a call from the hotel. Apparently, we had forgotten to close the door, and a monkey had sneaked into our room, creating a mess! This was stressful, but after discussing it, we decided to focus on enjoying our trip and deal with the situation later.

Peaceful Landour

Landour was a peaceful paradise with stunning scenery and its iconic bakery. We took photos in front of the bakery while waiting for our turn to enter, as it was crowded. Inside, I had one of the best cupcakes of my life—so soft and smooth that even now, as I write about it, I can still recall its taste. It was worth every penny!

Way to Gun Hill

On our way back to the hotel, we were worried about our rooms—what if the monkey had taken our valuables? To our relief, when we arrived, we discovered that the monkey had only taken a packet of chips, and the rest of the mess was actually caused by us while getting ready! The hotel staff had mistakenly blamed the monkey.

After resting for a while and getting our room cleaned, we decided to visit Gun Hill. Taking the ropeway up was an incredible experience. Everything was perfect—the sunset, the chai, the momos, and the entire atmosphere.

While coming back, we explored Mall Road again. We had planned to visit a church, but unfortunately, it was closed. Instead, we enjoyed a simple yet delicious dinner—dosa, omelet, and, of course, another cup of tea.

Saying Goodbye to Mussoorie

After returning from Gun Hill, we slept soundly, knowing we had to wake up early. However, late at night, my friends and I were busy posting pictures on Instagram. This, too, turned into one of the best moments—laughing uncontrollably while selecting the perfect song for our posts.

The next morning at 7 AM, I received a call informing me that our booked bus had been canceled! Instead of panicking, we quickly booked another bus, packed our bags, got ready, checked out of the hotel within half an hour, and boarded our new bus at 11:30 AM. We reached Delhi by 7 PM, officially bringing our trip to an end.

This trip was incredibly special to me—it was my first trip with friends, filled with laughter, unexpected challenges, and unforgettable moments. It will always remain a core memory. This trip taught me a lot that how not to panic in the critical situation, dealing with our own problem and best of all enjoying life as if it is our last day. After this experience I would say you should also pack your bags to have a trip with your friends it is not necessary to have a luxurious trip instead have a budget friendly trip and make great memories with your loved one because you should also have some stories to tell your grandchildren, to show them how cool you were in your 20s.

So, when are you packing your bags for a trip with friends?