A Student’s Guide to Kamla Nagar

The Ultimate Hangout Spot in Delhi University’s North Campus

‘Kamla Nagar’ is a well-known area for Delhi North students. If you are a Delhi university student studying in North Campus, there’s a good chance you live or visit frequently then it is a must that you are living in Kamla or coming to Kamla Nagar very often. Kamla has everything a person needs: a cafe, Restaurant, shopping area, gaming centre and living area. If you are living in Kamla just like me, then you should consider yourself very lucky because the place where everyone comes to visit as a tourist you are spending your precious 3 to 5 years there only. Kamla gives life to our boring student life. It doesn’t matter what the time is, I always visit Kamla market if I am getting bored. Hence I have mentioned some of the best places in Kamla to visit or you can simply say that it is my opinion where you should spend your time when bored.

CHACHE- DI- HATTI: This legendary spot is known for its iconic chole bhature and accepts only cash. The iconic chole bhature of “chache di hatti” is very famous it is like the breakfast for the Kamla people for me it is like a place to visit when I am very hungry and need proper food which can fill my stomach Their fluffy bhatura brings water to my mouth and delicious chole with side chutney and onion is considered to be the best combination. The range of chole bhature lies between ₹80 to ₹100 and believe me it is enough to fill your stomach and to satisfy your cravings.

Dolma Aunty Momos: I am not a momo person but after coming to Delhi one thing that dragged my attention was momos. Every street has at least 2 to 3 vendors of momos but as a person living in Kamla I have eaten “Dolma aunty” momo as a regular snack. The variety and quality is unmatchable. The best combination to try with momo in my opinion would be coke or cold coffee. So if your spice tolerance is as low as mine then be ready with a water bottle because their chutney is very spicy and that is what makes it special from everyone else. The secret to reveal here would be “dolma aunty” doesn’t have any aunty. They offer a variety of momos including vegetable momos, Paneer momos and chicken momos. The prices are also reasonable. It starts from₹70 for vegetable momos ₹90 for Paneer moms (full plate ) and ₹50 for half plate vegetable momos which I think is a great deal to make your day more spicy.

Tom uncle’s Maggie: Maggie is an emotion for India. The best solution for our spicy cravings other than momo in Delhi would be Maggie. So the best Maggie spot in Kamla would be “Tom uncle’s Maggie”. The variety that they provide can’t be matched by anyone else; it is nearest to Ramjas, Daulat Ram College and Shri Ram College of Commerce. It is a very famous snack among University students. It is also a kind of hangout spot for the students. They have a proper list for Maggie you can find everything from masala Maggie vegetables maggie, oregano Maggie, chilli paneer Maggie, even oats Maggie etc

Sudama chai: A name that doesn’t need any kind of introduction, just a sip of “Sudama chai” can fix all the stress caused by college exams, assignments and faculty. The best hangout place for Chai lovers is “ ki north campus me rahe aur Sudhama ki chai nahi pi to kya piya “ It is again very famous among university students located near Ramjas College. Next time if you are visiting Kamla do drink sudhama’s chai # Highly recommended. The chai only costs ₹20 which is very refreshing and pocket-friendly.

SHARMA JI kachori: If you are exploring Kamla Nagar don’t forget to go to “Sharma Ji Kachori Wale” in Roop Nagar, Delhi—a spot so legendary that even the kachoris there has more fan following than a Bollywood star! This is not just a food joint; it’s an institution where crispy, spicy magic happens daily. The kachoris? Oh, they’re crispy enough to make your soul crunch with joy and stuffed with spiced lentils that hit harder than Delhi’s traffic jams. And the aloo sabzi they serve with it? So fiery, it’ll make you reconsider all your life choices but leave you begging for more. One bite and you’re not just eating; you’re living a full Bollywood montage of love and tears (from the spice, obviously).The crowd? Always buzzing. Whether it’s college students skipping class, uncles in their kurta-pajamas debating cricket, or aunties secretly sneaking an extra plate for “home,” Sharma Ji’s is a haven for everyone. And let’s not forget the best part—Sharma Ji himself, smiling behind the counter like he knows he’s the king of kachori heaven

So, if you’re in Roop Nagar and haven’t stopped by Sharma Ji’s, are you even living the true Delhi life?

Kamla Nagar Market: The best hangout spot for the people who are living in PG in Kamla Nagar. The market is very crowded and has a variety of products from Caps to slippers or makeup to clothes and even socks. Everything can be found there. It is a market where you will find the cheapest of the cheapest in the street and even some expensive things. The market serves as the heart of Kamla. The market serves as a fashion hub for the people and provides content to the influencers. According to me the best time to visit Kamla Nagar market would be at 9 PM so that you can just chill while eating ice cream or go to MC Donalds to satisfy your cravings. You can just explore the market and I am pretty sure that you will find something to your taste as it has a lot of variety.

Showroom and Malls: If you want to go to the mall or want branded clothes then don’t worry Kamla provides you with that also. Kamla market has showrooms like Flying Machine, Kins, Pantaloons, Montecarlos, U.S. etc The Sparx mall here provides a variety of clothing brands like Madame, H&M etc it is a must-visit place and has food places like Haldirams etc. The market includes Zudio, Mr DIY, Miniso, and Archies for gifts, daily items and makeup whereas for traditional wear they have brands like SHREE, W, Bitiya etc and for modern wear, you can refer to Cue and Incense.

All in all, Kamla feels like a home for the students who are away from their hometown. It is like a comfortable place for all of us where we start our day with morning walks and end it with a hangout with our friend. For me, it is like an escape from a hectic schedule and sometimes when my mood is off the best thing that comes into my mind is to roam in kamla and believe me it works. In these 2 years, Kamla has become an inseparable part of mine and for many others. It has become a part of our memories which we will keep with us forever and ever.