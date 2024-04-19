A GLIMPSE INTO THE INTERNET’S FAVORITE, GEN Z

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Heard of new-age careers like “Influencer”, “Content Creator”, “Digital Marketer” etc? If yes, then you’re living in the era of Generation Z A.K.A Gen Z. Ever since these terms gained popularity, young people have played a requisite role in interpreting and mobilizing them. A new generation has taken over the stage and started deviating from the established social and behavioral patterns.

Gen Z, colloquially known as ‘Zoomers’, is the demographic cohort succeeding Millennials and preceding Generation Alpha. Researchers and popular media use the mid-to-late 1990s as the starting birth years and the early 2010s as the ending birth years for Gen Zs. I feel Gen Z is digitally naive; from the earliest time, they have been given access to the internet and social networks. Even though this allows them to use social networking, there’s a larger risk involved. With cybercrime soaring, youngsters are susceptible to falling prey to it. With an exponential increase in sexting and sharing of images without consent, they have to be constantly cognizant. I feel that in such cases, adult supervision is necessary. This allows them to integrate and cross-reference from virtual and real-life experiences.

In an era of global connectivity and technological leaps, this generation certainly poses immense implications for the world. Young people and their behaviors have a potent influence, analogously as socioeconomic differences do. They are trendsetters with an out-of-the-box thought process, perhaps a product of generational change, although I don’t find anything erroneous in this. This generation is a potent influence on people of all ages and incomes. This imperative notion is the impact of an imminent generational shift on market trends and consumerist behavior.

Being a Gen Z, I feel another paramount characteristic of ours is the search for truth. We are on a constant quest to seek reality and voice out concerns. There’s a shift to individualism and self-expression, which has certainly displaced the centralization of collectivism. Gen Zs value individual thought and avoid labels. They tend to believe in the efficacy of dialogue to solve and contribute to the world.

To this end, I remember having a brief conversation with my friends. It was about overachieving things at a young age. I feel this strongly. Gen Zs are in a mad race to attain success early on in life. This positively reflects the desire for change and self-development. However, the grass is greener on the other side. It comes with the opportunity cost of cherishing the little joys of life. I experienced this firsthand when I sacrificed quality time with my friends and family to be in this rat race. This taught me a great lesson on the need to balance my life. Gradually incorporating this did make a difference and I’m glad I took that step (work in progress!).

While surfing the internet, I recently came across a few accusations against Gen Z. Quite often, it’s assumed that Gen Z is the laziest generation, not to get surprised but this is what’s rolling over social media lately. My answer to the question would be a sheer no. Each generation has its own set of challenges and priorities, and Gen Z is no exception to this. I feel we have our own set of priorities, and when it comes to work, we can create boundaries and challenge rules that Millennials adhere to. In my opinion, Gen Z seeks flexibility, purpose-driven employment, and a balanced life in the workplace. They value brands that align with their beliefs and focus on sustainability and ethical practices. As Gen Z continues to come of age, their unique perspectives and digital prowess are sure to leave an indelible mark on society, technology, and the way we connect and communicate. A plethora of youngsters have achieved incredible feats and will continue to do so. This ranges from becoming content creators, writers and actors to stock market experts. More than anything, I see the zeal in them to be better learners and the willingness to keep growing.

Gen Z has grown up in the era of unparalleled digital connectivity. With smartphones, social media platforms, and instant access to information, their lives are intertwined with technology from a young age. The constant influx of information has made it challenging for them to filter out noise and find authentic sources, impacting their ability to make well-informed decisions. However, while enhancing their ability, feelings of burnout and frustration are quite ubiquitous.

I would say in a world full of challenges and opportunities, Gen Z stands at a crossroads. They are young and require appropriate guidance and mentorship. While they grapple with hyperconnectivity and challenges such as immense competition, climate change, and evolving educational patterns, Gen Z surely can overcome them and make the world a better place. If the right guidance and approach are provided, they can truly unleash their potential and create an inclusive environment.

Nonetheless, Gen Z will always be the coolest generation for me!