A Champion’s Journey: How India Defended the T20 Cricket World Cup

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Delhi North chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup kicked off, India walked into the tournament carrying two things at the same time: pride from the last triumph and the heavy responsibility of defending it. Holding on to a global title in T20 cricket is rarely easy. The format moves quickly, one bad spell can change a match, and even strong teams sometimes find themselves scrambling after a single off day.

Early on, expectations were sky high. Fans wanted fireworks with the bat, tight spells with the ball, and the calm authority that the team has shown in recent white ball tournaments. Yet the campaign that unfolded was anything but smooth. There were stretches where everything clicked beautifully, and there were phases where things looked uncertain. A few players struggled for rhythm, some matches became closer than expected, and at one point the road to qualification even looked shaky. Still, great teams have a habit of adjusting on the move and India slowly found their balance as well.

The Human Side of the Campaign: Players and Personal Stories

Every tournament victory eventually gets summarized through statistics, yet the real story usually lives inside the dressing room and the individual journeys of the players.

For much of the tournament, Abhishek Sharma searched for rhythm at the top of the order. Known for his aggressive starts, the opener endured a run where the timing just did not quite come together. For a team that often relies on explosive openings, those early dismissals occasionally forced the middle order to rebuild sooner than planned. Cricket, though, often saves its redemption arcs for the biggest stages. In the final he finally delivered the innings India had been waiting for all tournament.

Things unfolded very differently for Sanju Samson. He wasn’t part of the regular starting XI when the tournament began, and for a while it looked like his role might remain limited to the bench. That changed midway through the competition when the team management brought him into the lineup during the knockout phase of the tournament.

Once he got his opportunity, Samson looked completely settled. The runs started coming almost immediately, and more importantly they came at moments when India needed stability in the innings. Several of his knocks pushed beyond the eighty-run mark, and they often arrived during tricky phases when the batting order needed someone to steady things before accelerating again.

During one of the post-match conversations, Samson explained that personal milestones were not really something he was thinking about. His focus stayed on making sure India reached a strong total and finished on the winning side. That mindset showed in the way he batted throughout the tournament. Even though he had played only a few matches compared to others in the squad, his consistency eventually earned him the Player of the Tournament award, which made the achievement even more remarkable considering how late he had entered the XI.

And then there was Jasprit Bumrah, whose presence throughout the tournament anchored India’s bowling attack. The speed gun regularly flashed numbers above 140 km/h when Bumrah ran in, though the real challenge for batters came from the accuracy of his lengths. Overs against him often turned into quiet, tense passages of play. Dot balls started piling up, and suddenly the scoreboard pressure began creeping in. When batters eventually tried to force the pace, Bumrah usually found a way through with a wicket. That pattern repeated throughout the competition and made him one of India’s most reliable wicket takers. In the final he produced a decisive spell, picking up four wickets while conceding very little and earning the Player of the Match award.

India’s success also depended heavily on players who quietly kept the team balanced throughout the tournament. Hardik Pandya stepped into situations where the team needed calm decision making, whether that meant stabilising an innings or delivering overs when the pressure was rising.

At different moments Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, and Ishan Kishan played their part as well. Some chipped in with useful runs, others helped control the middle overs, and occasionally a small contribution at the right moment changed the entire direction of a match. Those performances may not always dominate headlines but tournaments are often built on exactly those kinds of efforts.

The Scare: When India Nearly Missed the Semi Finals

Despite their depth and talent, India’s path to the semifinals had briefly looked uncertain.

Trouble began after a defeat against the South Africa national cricket team during the Super 8 stage. What had looked like a fairly straightforward path to the semifinals quickly turned into a situation where every remaining result in the group started to matter. India still had two matches remaining against West Indies and Zimbabwe, where both games had quickly turned into must win fixtures. At the same time, other results in the group carried importance as well. If South Africa had stumbled in their remaining matches, the standings could have forced multiple teams into a points tie, leaving qualification to be decided by net run rate.

The possibility of that scenario kept fans glued to the points table. India handled the situation calmly. Victories against West Indies and Zimbabwe removed most of the uncertainty and ensured that the defending champions moved safely into the semifinal stage.

Super 8 and the Semi Final

Once India got past the qualification tension, the batting lineup began to open up. The team started producing the kind of totals that immediately put opponents under pressure. India pushed their totals equal and above the 200-run mark in both games against Zimbabwe and West Indies with the top order attacking early and the middle order finishing the innings with a late burst of runs.

Totals of that size do not appear very often in T20 cricket, and they changed the mood of matches almost immediately. With that momentum behind them, India moved into the semifinal against the New Zealand national cricket team.

New Zealand’s bowlers began the match with disciplined overs and very little room for easy boundaries, which meant India had to build their innings patiently. The game stayed competitive for most of the contest, with neither side able to pull away for long. Small moments kept shifting the flow of the match, a steady partnership for a few overs, followed by a breakthrough that pulled things back again.

Eventually India managed to inch ahead. Controlled bowling during the chase made sure New Zealand never settled comfortably into the required rhythm, and by the closing stages the defending champions had done enough to secure their place in another World Cup final.

The Final Showdown: India vs England

The final placed India against the England cricket team, a side that has built a reputation for fearless batting in white ball cricket.

India won the toss and chose to bat first, a decision that shaped the entire match. The opening pair immediately got the innings moving and by the time the first wicket fell, they had already crossed the hundred run mark, giving the rest of the batting order the freedom to keep attacking.

The scoring rate stayed healthy through the middle overs before accelerating again near the end. When the innings wrapped up, India had reached 255 for 5, leaving England with a steep target of 256 runs to win the championship.

England’s chase struggled to find momentum from the beginning. Early wickets slowed the innings, and once Bumrah returned for his spells the pressure increased even further. The required run rate kept climbing while wickets continued to fall.

Eventually England were bowled out for 159, handing India a comfortable 96 run victory and sealing the title.

Champions Again

Defending a T20 World Cup requires far more than talent. Teams have to survive difficult moments, respond to setbacks, and keep adjusting as the tournament unfolds. India experienced all of those phases during this campaign. There were dips in form, tense qualification scenarios, and high-pressure knockout games.

But when the final ended, the defending champions had done exactly what they had set out to achieve.

India were world champions again.