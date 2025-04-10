8 Fashion Trends to Beat the Delhi Heat in Style This Summer

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Delhi’s summer is already back in full force, and with rising temperatures, it’s all about staying cool without compromising on style. Here are some of my favorite fashion trends for the summer that will help keep your wardrobe effortlessly stylish this season.

1. Long Skirts Are the Moment

Forget mini skirts—long skirts are the star of summer. Flowing, lightweight fabrics like cotton and chiffon make them perfect for the heat, and switching them out for satin makes things a little fancier. They pair well with almost everything—from crop tops and blouses to shirts and kurtas.

2. Crochet Everything!

Crochet sets are the ultimate summer staple. From matching skirts and tops to breezy cardigans, this trend is all about texture, comfort, and those handmade vibes.

styling tip! Wear crochet cardigans or dresses over swimsuits for the perfect beach coverup

3. Cotton Kurtis for That Effortless Cool

Breathable, stylish, and versatile—cotton kurtis are making waves beyond traditional wear. Worn with jeans, loose trousers, or even cargos, they bring an easy, flowy elegance to summer dressing.

4. The Tie-Up Top Takeover

Whether it’s front-tie blouses, wrap tops, or lace-up corset styles, tie-up tops are adding a playful, fun touch to simple outfits. Best paired with long skirts, linen pants, or even cargos for a balanced look.

5. Vests as Tops

Tailored vests are stepping into the spotlight as the go-to summer top. Worn alone for a clean, structured look or layered over shirts and blouses, they make any outfit instantly look more put-together.

6. Fun prints

Cheetah print, polka dots, and fruit prints (especially strawberries!) are everywhere lately. These prints add personality and make even the simplest outfit feel fresh and exciting.

styling tip! Try adding atleast one printed accessory/clothing to your outfit to add a nice pop of color and keep it interesting, like adding a scarf to your bag or using it as a headband

7. Co-ords

Summer 2025 co-ord sets are the perfect throw-on-and-go outfits, making them a lifesaver when you’re in a hurry. They offer effortless style without the hassle of outfit planning. Their mix-and-match potential means you can pair the top with different bottoms or layer pieces to create new looks—giving you maximum versatility with minimal effort.

8. Bold accessories

Gold jewelry is the way to go this summer! Think layered gold chains, stacked rings, hoop earrings, and chunky bracelets. Perfect for dressing up any simple outfit while adding a personal touch. A personal favourite of mine has been gold rings, they add just the perfect finishing touches to all my outfits.

styling tip! Add gold clips, bows or clips to your hair to get it festival ready

As the heat settles in, embracing easy-going trends makes dressing up feel breezy and fun. Personally, I love how these styles balance comfort and fashion without too much effort. Whether you’re reaching for a breezy kurti, a statement co-ord set, or layering on bold accessories, summer 2025 is all about staying cool while looking effortlessly stylish.