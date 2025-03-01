4 ‘Bridgerton’-Inspired Coffee Brews that will Cure Your Monday Blues!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Love Bridgerton? Sip like your favorite character with these delicious coffee recipes inspired by Kate, Colin, Queen Charlotte, and Daphne!

Do Not Miss the Charming List of Coffee Brews Inspired by Bridgerton Characters—Curated by Lady Whistledown Herself!

Dearest Gentle Readers,

With the buzz around Season 4 of Netflix’s Regency drama Bridgerton gaining momentum, it is time to bid adieu to Season 3 until the ton gates are again ablaze with fresh pieces of scandalous gossip. To keep readers engaged and entertained during this sabbatical, Lady Whistledown has curated a delightful list of scrumptious coffee recipes inspired by the ever-charming members of the Bridgerton family.

1. Kate’s Gracious Iced Earl Grey Americano

A beverage as elegant and soothing as the Viscountess herself. Enjoy the citrusy tingle of ear grey and Americano’s relaxing effect.

Ingredients:

30 ml espresso

60 ml Earl Grey tea

20 ml simple syrup

Ice cubes

Lemon

Recipe:

Boil Earl Grey tea bags in water for 15 minutes. Let the tea cool for a few minutes, then refrigerate until chilled. Brew the espresso and allow it to cool slightly. In a cocktail shaker filled with ice cubes, add the brewed espresso, followed by the chilled Earl Grey tea. Add simple syrup according to your taste. Shake well and serve with a slice of lemon for a refreshing twist.

2. Colin’s Scandalous Chai Latte

A drink as steamy and spicy as the latest affair in Bridgerton. Brew the chai and serve it piping hot just as Lady Whistledown serves her lore!

Ingredients:

120 ml strong brewed chai tea

15 ml espresso

60 ml steamed milk

Sugar (to taste)

Chai spices (optional – cardamom, ginger, cinnamon)

Recipe:

Brew a strong cup of chai tea and let it steep for 10 minutes. Add a shot of espresso and sugar to taste. For an extra kick, add chai spices like cardamom or ginger. Pour in steamed milk and let it sit for a minute. Stir well and serve hot.

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

3. Queen Charlotte’s Iced Mocha

A chilled and energetic drink fit for a wise and formidable matriarch. Enjoy the velvety richness of Mocha complementing the etiquettes of the majesty herself.

Ingredients:

1 shot espresso

Ice cubes

Chocolate syrup

Milk (quantity based on preference)

Recipe:

Drizzle chocolate syrup inside your serving glass to make the drink extra rich and decadent. Fill the glass with ice. Add milk, adjusting the quantity based on how strong you prefer your coffee. Brew a shot of espresso and let it cool slightly before pouring it into the glass. Stir well and indulge in this tantalizingly chocolatey delight.

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

4. Daphne’s Cortado Coffee

A courteous and serene drink, carefully balanced in its elements. A drink as refreshing and rejuvenating as Daphne herself.

Ingredients:

2 shots espresso

240 ml steamed milk

Recipe:

Brew two shots of espresso using an espresso maker. Pour the brewed espresso into a glass. Add an equal amount of steamed milk to balance the bitterness of the coffee. Stir gently and serve piping hot.

Lady Whistledown is hopeful that these exquisite coffee creations will keep you entertained until the next season of Bridgerton graces our screens once more.