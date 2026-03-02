Yamamori Izakaya is bringing back the community

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This week, hundreds of people gathered on the streets of Dublin to defend something that feels increasingly fragile in the capital: its independent music and cultural spaces. The protest followed a dispute involving long-standing city venue Yamamori and the nearby The Hoxton Dublin, a row that has become symbolic of a much wider anxiety about who the city is being built for. At the heart of the issue are complaints about noise and the pressures that arise when late-night venues operate alongside new hotel developments, a tension that is hardly unique to Dublin but feels especially acute in a city already struggling to retain grassroots cultural spaces.

For many protesters, this wasn’t simply about one restaurant, one hotel, or one licensing disagreement. It was about a pattern: independent venues closing, late-night licenses becoming harder to secure, soaring rents squeezing small operators, and corporate developments reshaping neighbourhoods that once thrived on alternative culture. Dublin’s music scene has long punched above its weight, producing globally recognised artists while sustaining a dense network of small gig spaces, club nights and collectives. Yet in recent years, artists and promoters have warned that the ecosystem supporting emerging talent is eroding. When new residential or hospitality developments arrive beside established venues, noise complaints can quickly turn into legal or regulatory pressure, leaving smaller operators vulnerable.

The Yamamori-Hoxton dispute crystallised those fears. Supporters argue that venues which existed first should not be penalised when new businesses move in and object to the very atmosphere that made the area attractive in the first place. They see it as part of a broader cultural squeeze, where commercial priorities risk overriding the creative character that gives Dublin its identity. Protesters carried signs defending nightlife, calling for protections for venues, and urging policymakers to recognise music and culture as essential infrastructure rather than optional extras.

City officials have previously acknowledged concerns about Dublin’s nightlife, and reforms in recent years have aimed to modernise licensing laws. But campaigners say implementation has been slow and that without stronger “agent of change” protections, a planning principle that places responsibility on new developments to adapt to existing cultural spaces, independent venues will continue to face uncertainty. For young musicians in particular, the loss of smaller stages means fewer places to experiment, collaborate and build audiences.

Ultimately, the demonstration was as much about belonging as it was about decibels. Dublin’s music scene is not just entertainment; it is community, identity and economic activity woven together. When protesters stood outside in solidarity this week, they were defending more than a single venue; they were defending the idea that a capital city should make room for creativity, even when it’s loud.