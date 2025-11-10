Winter Staples out of the Wardrobe

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

October has quickly passed, making way for the winter holiday season. As we transition into colder months, there’s an emphasis on cosy and fashionable winter wear that remains affordable. It seems like the DCU girlies have this in hand with the ways of keeping warm and trendy this winter. Do you feel the need for a wardrobe reboot? Take a breath – you’ve got more to work with than you think. Take stock of what you already have. Here is the ultimate winter guide list for a stylish, comfortable, warm winter. Wearing what and how you want to feel your best is the sole rule.

Colour Palette

As the days grow shorter and the temperature drops, this season’s colour scheme is anything but gloomy. Winter 2025 is all about striking a balance between warm and cold tones, ranging from bright vitality to deep, earthy neutrals. In addition to staying warm, students on campuses are using colours that stand out with each layer.

Passion meets polish in the wave of reds.

First, there is wine red, often known as burgundy, which is frequently paired with various accents such as olive green, grey or even a good old dusty pink hue. This colour was the peak trending shade last year in all our favourite shops and runways, and it looks like it is here to stay, along with its sister hues. From vibrant red to maroon, there is no doubt that confident reds are stealing the spotlight this wintertime. The shade brings instant colour to muted outfits and adds fun to classic denim jeans or camel coats. It puts a modern take on cold-weather style.

Softness of Powder Pink.

This subtle pastel arises to counterbalance the intensity of red, bringing warmth to the harshness of winter. It’s showing up in cable-knit sweaters and long, thick scarves. This blush tone’s adaptability allows it to soften darker hues and integrate beautifully with burgundy and browns.

Green is the new envy.

Martini and Matcha green are slowly being incorporated into this year’s fashion colour trends. These tones can be seen in beanies and cargo pants. They are simple to style, adding visual dimension to any ensemble while functioning as neutrals.

The colour of the year – Mocha Mousse.

Finally, the highlight of this section. When Pantone announced Mocha Mousse as the colour of the year, the runways and our favourite stores immediately embraced the warm, rich hue. Which became a mainstay and, dare I say, a timeless shade like navy and black for winter. This shade can be found in any article of clothing, and you cannot go wrong with it. The DCU girlies have not been shy in expressing a sophisticated look on campus.

“We’re starting to see lots of various shades of brown, green, and even pink undertones serving to be classic staples recently. Any of these colours, or at least one, can be found in someone’s closet,” says an English and History Joint Honours final year student.

Texture

Knitwear

Knitwear will always remain permanently fashionable and convenient, as it helps keep the cold from creeping up into your bones. From cable knits to off-the-shoulder sweaters, pastel colours to darker academia aesthetics – knit is an all-rounder with flexible ways to fit everyone’s perspectives.

Leather

Leather jackets and blazers have always been predominantly worn. But particularly one that takes the whole centre stage are leather boots in many forms, most famously knee high.

These never fail to bring a sense of boldness to the table. While radiating elegance, with a pair of mini skirt and black sheer tights. Perfect for the annoying rain in Ireland.

Suede

For my clean girl aesthetics, this one is for you. The material of suede is soft and velvety, leaving a neat, clean look, for example, maxi skirts or bomber jackets, and accessories like handbags. Zara does not fail in this category, as their suede boots are the current hot topic.

Patterns

Plaid

Plaid is a common sight on campus, whether it’s used as an accent on coats or as a general outerwear. Other outfits include skirts and pants as well as a traditional plaid button-down.

Stripes

Long-sleeve polo shirts with stripes are easy to wear and add form to the figure. You can’t go wrong with a simple stripe polo shirt or a collared sweater. The pattern can alter perception; vertical stripes create an illusion of added height.

Animal Print

A new emergence this holiday season, adding fun to glam on campus. Whether it is a leopard print backpack or a simple long-sleeved fitted cheetah print top, this is one of the patterns that I hope to see more of on campus in everyday fashion.

Accessories

Finally, at the end of the list, how could I not mention some trendy accessories lately?

Scarf

The scarf is a practical staple fashion piece that students have been experimenting with beyond just colours and patterns. They can be tied in many ways. A classic around the neck or the Balaclava, which has been the trendiest way of doing so, with the copious amount of TikTok tutorials.

Fluffy earmuffs

As the temperatures begin to drop. How can you go wrong with a traditional earmuff to keep you warm, and leave a cute staple piece to your outfit?

Fleece/Thermal Tights

To my mini skirt-loving girls, this one has been repeatedly recommended and seen around campus. The craze started around last year when Penney’s dropped their black sheer tights with the inside covered in fleece to shield away the sharp cold air. There is no doubt that this has been back since Autumn. A third-year politics and history student highly praised this item as a must-have in her closet, and I couldn’t agree more.