Winter into spring fits we’re loving on campus

As we get closer to March and the days start to get longer and brighter the urge to pack away your winter coat and scarf grows stronger. Unfortunately, we live in Ireland where the weather always seems to be the last to get the memo. Don’t let these harsh conditions and freezing winds stand in your way of moving from the cosy, wrapped-up you to Spring baddie you.

Layering is key! The inconsistency in spring weather means you can’t rely on your weather apps anymore so it’s always best to come prepared. Rather than pulling out that same thick coat we’ve all seen you wear for the past 4 months, why not choose something lighter? Start with your fave baby tee, and a cosy jumper and pop on that cute jacket you just whipped out of storage. Tying or draping a scarf to your college bag is also a personal favourite of mine. Those ‘just in case” items can sometimes be a lifesaver.

If you’re anything like me you’ve been counting down the days until it’s warm enough to wear a skirt on campus. Why not start now? Tights, socks and leg warmers will be your best friends this spring. Having a stubborn preference for sheer tights over opaque, the cold weather and skirt combo used to haunt me. That was until I discovered fleece tights. With skin-toned fleece under low-denier tights, everyone will be convinced you’re wearing sheer tights and you will remain nice and warm. Alternatively, for the days when it’s not so cold you could instead go with what I consider the superior option and layer two pairs of tights. As the underlayer I suggest purchasing dance tights as you can buy them without the feet section and also find that perfect skin tone match. Then pop on your sheer tights and voila! When it comes to socks they can be a really fun way to add a pop to your outfit. Knee-high boots with a frilly, lacey or colourful sock peeping out the top never fail to add the perfect touch to your outfit and keep at least the bottom half of your legs warm.

The final step to transform your fits from winter to spring is all about colour schemes. If your wardrobe looks anything like mine, your autumnal/ winter outfit rotations are full of browns, greys and creams. Moving away from the cosy aesthetic, spring provides the perfect excuse to try out the lighter and brighter. Switch those dark wash jeans out for some light denim and pair them with a white tee instead of your winter long-sleeve. Light denim and white scream hotter weather and are still the perfect fit to be adapted for those colder days.

This is your official notice! The flowers are blooming, the sun is on its way (hopefully) and it’s time to spice up your wardrobe to get you into the spring mood!