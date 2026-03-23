Why Women Love Getting Ready Together

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In recent years, the simple act of getting ready has evolved into something far more meaningful than a private routine. What was once a solitary process (choosing an outfit, doing makeup, fixing hair) has increasingly become a shared social ritual. From lively group chats to in-person “glam sessions,” getting ready now serves as a space for connection, self-expression, and collective confidence-building.

One of the main drivers of this shift is the rise of digital communication, particularly through platforms like Snapchat and Instagram. Before even meeting face-to-face, friends often gather virtually—sending outfit options, opinions on looks, makeup ideas, or hyping each other up. These group chats act as a pre-event ritual, building anticipation and turning preparation into a shared experience rather than an individual task.

When people do come together physically to get ready, the atmosphere often resembles a collaborative event. Friends might gather in one space, sharing mirrors, makeup products, playlists, and opinions. These “glam sessions” are not just about appearance, they’re about bonding. Music plays, conversations flow, and laughter becomes just as important as the final look. In many ways, the process itself becomes more memorable than the event they are preparing for.

This transformation also reflects broader cultural shifts around identity and self-expression. Influenced by beauty trends and creators on platforms like TikTok, getting ready is now performative and creative. People experiment with styles, document the process, and sometimes even share “Get Ready With Me” (GRWM) videos. These moments blur the line between private preparation and public performance, turning everyday routines into content and storytelling.

Another key aspect of this ritual is emotional support. Getting ready together allows people to reassure one another, boost confidence, and ease insecurities. Compliments and encouragement from friends can transform how someone feels about their appearance. This is especially significant in a culture where beauty standards can be intense; the group dynamic helps counteract self-doubt with positivity and affirmation.

However, this socialisation of getting ready is not without its downsides. The influence of social media can sometimes create pressure to look a certain way or to present a “perfect” version of oneself. The ritual, while fun and empowering, can also become performative in a stressful way, where the focus shifts from enjoyment to comparison or validation. Additionally, not everyone has access to the time, resources, or social circles that make these experiences possible, which can create a sense of exclusion.

Despite these challenges, the evolution of getting ready into a social ritual highlights a deeper human need for connection. It transforms an everyday activity into a shared moment of creativity, support, and joy. Whether through messages sent across screens or laughter shared in front of a mirror, getting ready has become less about preparation and more about participation, a celebration of friendship as much as self-expression.