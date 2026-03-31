Why Being Single isn’t a Bad Fate

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

People always act like being in a relationship is the ultimate goal in life, as if you’re single, you’re somehow missing out. But honestly, I’ve found the opposite to be true. Being single right now is one of the best things for me, and I don’t think it gets enough credit.

There’s also a kind of freedom that comes with it that I really value, especially living in a city like Dublin. I can make spontaneous plans, stay out late with friends, join new clubs, or even just spend a whole day doing nothing without having to check in with anyone. One day I might be walking around town, grabbing coffee, and just soaking in the atmosphere, and the next, I’m saying yes to a random night out or a last-minute plan. My time is completely my own, and that independence feels empowering.

Dublin is also such a good city for being single because there’s always something to do, whether you’re on your own or with friends. On my own, I love just wandering through places like Albert College Park or the Iveagh Gardens, putting my headphones in, and just clearing my head. You can go to a museum or gallery, or even just sit in a café and read or people-watch for hours. It sounds simple, but it’s peaceful in a way that you don’t really get when your life revolves around someone else. And the city is so walkable that it’s easy to just explore at your own pace.

I’ve also learned a lot about myself. Without being in a relationship, I’ve had the space to figure out what I like, what I don’t, what my boundaries are, and what I actually want in the future. I think that kind of self-awareness is something you don’t always get when you’re constantly focused on someone else.

Emotionally, it’s been a lot more peaceful than people assume. Relationships can be great, but they can also be stressful and full of miscommunication, jealousy, and expectations. Being single has given me a sense of stability. I don’t feel like my mood depends on someone else texting me back or how a relationship is going that day.

And honestly, my friendships feel stronger because of it. I have more time to invest in the people around me, and those connections feel just as meaningful, if not more than a romantic relationship right now.

I also think part of why being single feels more right for me is because of how relationships can be nowadays. A lot of them feel kind of disposable, like people are only half committed, or they’re in something just to not be alone while waiting for someone “better” to come along. That mindset makes everything feel uncertain and a bit superficial, and it’s hard to fully invest in something when you know the other person might not be doing the same.

Being single takes me out of that completely. I don’t feel like I’m part of that cycle of temporary relationships or mixed intentions. Instead, I get to focus on building something solid for myself, and if I do end up in a relationship, I want it to be because it’s genuinely right and not just convenient or something to pass the time.

That’s not to say relationships are bad, but they’re not automatically better either. Being single, especially in college, isn’t a placeholder until something “real” comes along. It’s a time where I can grow, explore, and build a life that feels right for me on my own terms.