What Your Zodiac Sign Is Like During Assignment Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Assignment season is a universal college experience. The library becomes your second home, your sleep schedule becomes questionable at best, and suddenly everyone is either extremely productive or completely spiralling.

But how do you handle the exams, projects, essays and deadlines?

Here’s what each zodiac sign is really like when the pressure hits.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Starts assignments the second they’re released with aggressive motivation. Burns out three days later. It takes them a while to finish their work, so you’ll be spotting them in the library every single day.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Creates the ultimate comfort study setup: snacks, cosy hoodie, aesthetic, highlighters. Studies productively for exactly 45 minutes before deciding they deserve a “small break” that somehow turns into a 3-hour TikTok scroll.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Has 12 tabs open, 3 group chats active, half an essay written, and somehow knows all the college drama while doing it. Works best under pressure but also complains the entire time.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Either gets obsessed with the assignment or ignores it till the last minute. There is no in between. Stress texts their friends saying “I can’t do this” while actively doing it. Cannot physically lock in without music. No AirPods? Home time!

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Says they work best under pressure, but they aren’t organised enough to know otherwise. Submits something they finished 20 minutes before the deadline, but somehow still gets a good grade. They celebrate as if they survived war.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Has a detailed study schedule, colour-coded notes and a backup plan. Stresses anyway. Proofreads their essay 14 times and still finds a typo after submission (no bad juju).

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Spends more time deciding where to study than actually studying. Will reorganise their notes, clean their room and make a perfect to-do list before starting anything. You’re an aesthetic baddie, though!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Re-reads the brief every morning to make sure they don’t miss anything. Disappears for a few days in a row. Secretly very hardworking but is nonchalant about it. They always slay and NEVER miss a deadline.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Lives on 3 coffees a day. Somehow, they still find time for a spontaneous night out mid-exam season. Writes surprisingly good work at the last minute.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Treats deadline season like a full-time corporate job. Probably started weeks ago. Slightly judging everyone else’s chaos, but also quietly exhausted. Picks up a weird hobby to distract themselves.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Studies in unconventional ways that somehow work. Might rewrite the entire assignment structure because they had a “better idea” at 2 am. Runs on intellectual chaos. Look, whatever gets you the best grade.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Reads the assignment brief and immediately needs a nap. Daydreams about finishing instead of actually starting. Pulls it together at the last second after a few crash-outs and with the help of several energy drinks.

No matter your sign, assignment season turns all of us into slightly different versions of ourselves. Some of us become hyper-organised. Some become nocturnal. Some become philosophers questioning every life decision.

Don’t worry diva, you will slay! Prioritise yourself and your mental health during this high-pressure time and remember there are so many resources on campus you can avail of! GOOD LUCKKKKKK xx