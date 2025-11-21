What we think of the Grammy Nominations!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

s soon as the 68th Annual Grammy Award nominations dropped, the familiar outcry over supposed snubs and oversights quickly followed. But more than that, many artists were given the recognition they deserved. Kendrick Lamar leads the nominees with nine nods along with many other of our favourite artists.

Many first-time nominees celebrated the announcement on Friday, including Addison Rae for Best New Artist, Tate McRae with her hit song ‘Just Keep Watching,’ Alex Warren, Sombr, Zara Larsson, Katseye, and several other well-known artists.

The coveted Best Album award brought nominations from Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga, Tyler, the Creator, Leon Thomas, Kendrick Lamar, and Pusha T & Malice. This competitive category is almost impossible to call, with many of these albums becoming cultural phenomena in 2025, such as ‘Man’s Best Friend’ from Sabrina Carpenter and Bad Bunny creating headlines with his tour, which excludes the US. It is easy to forget the artistry at play in many of these categories when the headlines from some of these celebrities overtake others.

Many so-called snubs were reported by the public, including Role Model and Lorde. One of the most noticeable absences from the 2026 Grammys is Taylor Swift. This is simply because she released her latest album, “Life of a Showgirl,” after the deadline for potential nominees. Her lack of nominations was speculated following her much-debated new album. Swift typically dominates the Grammy Awards with a total of 58 nominations over the years.

Fans have noticed that the Grammys are appreciating rap more than ever before, with multiple nods to Kendrick Lamar, Tyler the Creator, Clipse, and Docheii. The ‘Pop Girls’ taking over the industry at the minute were also recognised, with nominations going to first-timers Tate McRae, Zara Larsson, Olivia Dean, and Addison Rae, as well as veterans of the awards Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, and Miley Cyrus.

Notable movie soundtracks being recognised include K-pop Demon Hunters, which received three nominations. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande were nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with their rendition of Defying Gravity. This nomination came as no surprise ahead of their much-anticipated movie release of ‘Wicked: For Good’ on November 21st. Another notable soundtrack recognised is Brad Pitt’s Formula 1 movie, F1, securing multiple nominations such as Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.

With rap thriving, pop’s new generation shining through, and film soundtracks making waves, the 68th Annual Grammy Awards are shaping up to be as eventful and memorable as ever.