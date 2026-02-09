What to do this February 14th

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Valentine’s Day? Cute… if you’re into overpriced roses and watching couples on Instagram make you question every life decision. But let’s be real, sometimes the best love is the kind you share with your friends.

I don’t know about you, but this year, I’ll be celebrating Galentine’s Day. Here’s the vibe: forget the men, grab the gals, and treat yourselves like the queens you are.

Whether you’ve been friends for years or just bonded over a shared love of overpriced lattes, this is your day to shine. Need ideas? I’m on it:

1. Bottomless Brunch: If you’re looking to celebrate without completely breaking the bank, Dublin has plenty of affordable bottomless brunch spots. Think mimosas and pancakes at places like Platform 61, Thunder Road Café, or The Dunmore, perfect for a girls’ day out.

2. DIY Spa Night: Face masks, cute pyjamas, an array of nail polish, and finally lighting those scented candles you’ve been hoarding. You can fully relax now, dream date…cute! Pop on an episode of Love Island, and you’re sorted.

3. Solve-a-Case Night: If you’ve been seeing those detective-style case file games where you piece together clues, read witness statements, and argue over who did the crime, this is your sign. Light some candles, pour a drink, assign everyone a role, and watch the chaos unravel.

I have been DYING (pun not intended) to do one of these!

4. Movie Marathon: Go snack shopping and grab your blankets, because it’s time to get lost in the television. Think Legally Blonde, Mean Girls, or The Devil Wears Prada. Or you know, you could rewatch all the Harry Potter movies, that’s my go-to.

5. Get creative: This is one of my personal favs… Vision boards, baking, bucket lists, bracelet making, scrapbooking, etc. You could even make a shared “things we need to do before graduation” list. Trips, concerts, random dares; even if half of it never happens, it’s fun to dream.

6. PowerPoint Night: Everyone makes a short, unhinged presentation on a topic of their choice. “My Worst Situationship Ranked,” Why This Celebrity Is Actually Overrated,” or “The Lore of Our Friend Group.” This is a GUARANTEED good night.

At the end of the day, Galentine’s isn’t just about fun…it’s about celebrating the people who actually show up for you. Skip the consumer-driven chaos of Valentine’s Day and focus on the friendships that survive every little crashout, messy situationship, and questionable decision. Because let’s be honest, those are the real love stories, and they deserve a whole day. Happy Galantines ladies!!