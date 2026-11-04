What Kintsugi can teach us about ourselves

There’s a certain beauty in the idea that when something breaks, you don’t have to pretend
that it never happened. That is the ancient ritual of Kintsugi, the Japanese art of repairing
broken pottery using lacquer, often finished with powdered gold. It is centred on not hiding
damage but rather highlighting it and allowing it to become part of the history. They become
part of what makes that particular piece different from every other one.
It’s a comforting way to think about our own fragility as human beings.
We spend so much time and effort trying to hide the things we believe make us less
appealing. Scars, signs of aging, mistakes, rejection or periods of our lives we’d rather skip
over when someone asks about us. There’s this pressure to present a version of ourselves
that has somehow made it through life completely untouched.
But who actually has?
Kintsugi is often associated with wabi-sabi, an appreciation of imperfection and
impermanence. You might have come across the term through a viral Tiktok audio, but
nevertheless the idea gives us something worth pausing and sitting with; something doesn’t
have to be flawless to be worth keeping. That includes you and me.
If I could offer any insight or advice from my own human experience, it would be as follows…
- Perfection is a myth. I cannot emphasise this enough.
Knowing this and actually believing it are two very different things. It is so easy to say
nobody’s perfect, then spend the evening replaying something awkward you said three years
ago. We can understand other people’s mistakes and yet still treat our own as evidence that
there’s something fundamentally wrong with us. Kintsugi offers another way of looking at it.
A crack doesn’t cancel out everything else about an object, so why should one mistake, one
rejection or one difficult chapter get to define an entire person?
The things you’ve been through belong to your story. They don’t have to become the only
thing anyone, including you, sees.
- You don’t have to be grateful for what hurt you
I think this matters whenever we talk about finding meaning in difficult experiences. You don’t
have to believe that something happened for a reason. You don’t have to turn every painful
experience into a lesson or come out of it feeling stronger. Sometimes something was just
unfair, and you can wish it just hadn’t happened. You can acknowledge that and still
recognise the care it has taken to keep going. Maybe an experience changed how you
understand other people. Maybe it taught you what you need, or what you’re no longer
willing to accept. Maybe you’re still figuring it out. There doesn’t need to a neat ending yet.
3. Repair takes time
It is important to understand that the process of kintsugi takes patience. There’s careful work
involved, and time spent waiting between stages. We’re often far less patient with ourselves.
We give ourselves deadlines for getting over things. We decide we should be fine by now
because enough time has passed as if time is a cure rather than just a quiet placeholder, or
because someone else seems to have moved on faster.
But feeling better isn’t always consistent. You can have a good morning and then a difficult
afternoon. That doesn’t erase the progress you’ve already made.
Some things need more time and support than we initially expect, and that’s ok.
- What could this look like in everyday life?
You don’t need to turn your life into a six-step self-improvement project. A few small changes
in how you treat yourself might be enough to start.
Notice the story you tell about yourself. Is it “I failed, so I’m a failure,” or “That
didn’t work out, and I’m still figuring out what comes next”? The words matter.
Let yourself acknowledge what happened. You don’t have to minimise something
because other people have had it worse. If it affected you, you’re allowed to admit
that.
Give yourself time. You wouldn’t rush a delicate repair and expect it to hold. Try
extending some of that patience to yourself.
Be selective about who gets to hear your story. Accepting your scars doesn’t
mean you owe everyone an explanation. You can be open without sharing more than
feels right.
Pay attention to how you speak to yourself. If a friend came to you feeling
embarrassed, rejected or overwhelmed, would you speak to them the way you speak
to yourself?
What I like most about kintsugi is that the repaired piece still has a place in the world. Its
history is visible, and it remains something worth caring for.
I think we could do with remembering that about ourselves.