What Kintsugi can teach us about ourselves

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s a certain beauty in the idea that when something breaks, you don’t have to pretend

that it never happened. That is the ancient ritual of Kintsugi, the Japanese art of repairing

broken pottery using lacquer, often finished with powdered gold. It is centred on not hiding

damage but rather highlighting it and allowing it to become part of the history. They become

part of what makes that particular piece different from every other one.

It’s a comforting way to think about our own fragility as human beings.



We spend so much time and effort trying to hide the things we believe make us less

appealing. Scars, signs of aging, mistakes, rejection or periods of our lives we’d rather skip

over when someone asks about us. There’s this pressure to present a version of ourselves

that has somehow made it through life completely untouched.

But who actually has?



Kintsugi is often associated with wabi-sabi, an appreciation of imperfection and

impermanence. You might have come across the term through a viral Tiktok audio, but

nevertheless the idea gives us something worth pausing and sitting with; something doesn’t

have to be flawless to be worth keeping. That includes you and me.

If I could offer any insight or advice from my own human experience, it would be as follows…