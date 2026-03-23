What Communications Studies Actually Is 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If I had a euro for every time someone asked me “wait… what actually is Communications?” I could probably pay my rent.

Whenever I tell people I study Communications, I usually get one of three reactions: “So… like talking?” “Is that just social media?” “What job do you even get from that?”

To be honest, they are all fair questions because Communications is one of those degrees everyone has heard of, but very few people understand. However, it’s basically the study of how the world communicates.

Communications isn’t just one thing. It’s understanding how media, culture, technology, advertising, PR, journalism, politics and social media all shape how we think and interact. Which sounds broad… because it is.

One week, you might be analysing a brand campaign. Next, you might be discussing how social media affects identity. Then you might be learning about crisis PR, digital storytelling, producing a short film or learning about media ethics. It’s less about memorising facts and more about understanding how influence works. Which is honestly one of the most useful skills you can have today.

It actually opens more career doors than people think too. One of the biggest misconceptions about Communications is that it locks you into one career path. In reality, it does the opposite.

People from my course go into things like: Public Relations, Marketing, Broadcasting, Corporate Affairs, Journalism, Radio, Social media management, Advertising, Event organising, Photography Branding, Film production, Content strategy, the list keeps growing…

To put it easy, anywhere that needs people who understand how to communicate ideas clearly and creatively. Which, in 2026, is basically every industry.

DCU is known as Ireland’s leading university for Communications and journalism, and you really feel that when you’re studying here. A lot of lecturers come from real industry backgrounds, which makes everything feel very relevant instead of just theoretical. There’s also a strong focus on practical skills, which makes you feel like you’re building real-world skills instead of just passing exams.

Communication studies sometimes gets labelled as an “easy” or “vague” degree by people who don’t really understand it. However, it’s one of the most adaptable degrees you can do because no matter what industry you’re in, if you can:

communicate clearly, understand stakeholders, present ideas efficiently, think critically, adapt to digital spaces. You’re valuable.

So, what do I say when people ask? Usually:

“It’s understanding how media, people and brands communicate and how that shapes the world.” Which sounds simple. But it’s incredibly powerful because it affects every single one of us.

Communications might not be the most obvious degree when people think about career paths, but it’s one of the most relevant degrees you can have in a world driven by media, technology and digital culture.

So no, it’s definitely not just social media. But also… yes, we do know how the algorithm works.

And to be honest with how the world is turning digital, it may be more useful than we think. So, if you’re considering studying comms, I would say go for it!

I mean, I have never been surer that I made the right choice :)