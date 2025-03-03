The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Across the world, women and girls are particularly vulnerable during times of war. Many of them are civilians who are caught in the crossfire. War reshapes a women’s role in society, and leaves long-lasting physical and emotional trauma. One of the most devastating consequences of war that women face is gender-based violence. Rape is often used as a weapon of war to terrorise communities and force-displacement.

The Geneva Conventions of 1949 and subsequent amendments recognise sexual violence during conflict in broad terms. The Rome Statute classifies rape and other forms of sexual violence as crimes against humanity and war crimes. Depending on the context in which the crimes are committed. Women and young girls in war are also at a heightened risk of human trafficking, forced marriages and exploitation. The trauma of these experiences can lead to unwanted pregnancies, physical injuries and psychological distress. Women and children make up the majority of displaced populations during conflicts.

They are forced to flee their homes, leading them to living in unsafe conditions in unfamiliar territories or refugee camps. More than often, there is a struggle to access food, healthcare, and education for themselves and their children. In these situations, they are also more vulnerable to exploitation, such as labour trafficking and forced prostitution. In Gaza, women and girls are being denied the right to dignified and respectful healthcare through pregnancy, childbirth, postpartum and newborn care. In the last month alone, 8 newborns have died of hypothermia and 74 children have been killed amid the harsh 2024-2025 winter. No mother should have to experience the beginning of motherhood like this and no baby should experience the beginning of life like this either

With men often conscripted or killed in war, women frequently become the primary providers and heads of the households. This can lead to a shift in gender norms, particularly in second or third-world countries in which women have fewer rights. However, in a society where women have to stay at home and care for their families, finding a job may be a struggle since they may have a lack of education and the burden of caring for children and elderly relatives.

Although it is less talked about, the trauma of war takes a significant toll on women’s mental health. They endure the loss of loved ones, destruction of homes, violence and abuse which can lead to post-traumatic stress disorder. Many women in these countries do not have access to mental health facilities, having to face struggles on their own.

Despite these challenges, women have played a critical role in peace movements, negotiations and post-war rehabilitation. Organisations led by women have been key in advocating for peace agreements, human rights and justice for war crimes committed against them and others. Nevertheless, they often face exclusion from formal peace talks and decision-making processes.

War reshapes women’s and girls’ lives permanently, changing their lives in ways that extend far beyond the battlefield. They demonstrate resilience and strength and are often the key figures in rebuilding war-torn communities. Recognising and addressing the impact of war on women is not just a matter of justice, it is essential to building lasting stability and peace.