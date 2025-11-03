Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025: the glamourous event that’s not going anywhere.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The annual Victoria Secret Fashion Show blessed all our screens once again on the 15th of October 2025. Whether you watched it live on Amazon Prime, or on your TikTok and Instagram pages, the bombshells are back and better than ever. This was Victoria Secrets second return to the runway after their 6-year hiatus from 2018 to 2024 and their first runway with Adam Selman as the brand’s executive creative director, after working for Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty line for two years. This year’s show drew close to three million viewers, the star-studded catwalk event that showcases celebrities and models walking that walk in New York City.

The 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was divided into six captivating segments, each with its own unique theme and vibe. The show opened with “First Light,” setting a luminous, ethereal tone, showcasing the Victoria’s Secret Angels, including legendary names like Jasmine Tookes, Candice Swanepoel and Barbara Palvin. This was followed by the daring and glamorous “Bombshell” segment. The playful “PINK Halftime” energized the audience with its youthful, colourful aesthetic, while “Hot Pursuit” brought a sleek, bold, and edgy energy to the runway. “Magic Hour” enchanted viewers with its dreamy, fantastical designs, and the show concluded in style with “Black Tie,” highlighting elegance and sophistication. Musical performances added an extra layer of excitement and energy featuring pop sensation Madison Beer, K-pop group TWICE, Latin superstar Karol G, and legendary rapper Missy Elliott, making the event a multi-sensory spectacle.

The 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show paid homage to the brand’s iconic legacy, presenting the sultry, dreamy designs that have long captured the hearts of young women worldwide. Satin corsets, intricately bejewelled bodysuits, and flamboyant, over-the-top bras and panties were brought to life in a whirlwind of sparkle and fantasy. Each ensemble was elevated with oversized jewellery, feathered accents, and show stopping wings, perfectly capturing the signature Victoria’s Secret aesthetic of hyper-glamour. Behind the scenes, the hair and makeup team led by legendary makeup artist Dame Pat McGrath and celebrity hairstylist Jawara Wauchope worked tirelessly to maintain the flawless, glossy hair and radiant looks that define the classic VS Angels, ensuring every model embodied the timeless glamour fans have come to adore.

The 2025 runway was a dynamic mix of returning Victoria’s Secret angels and fresh faces carrying the brand’s legacy forward. Seasoned Angels like Adriana Lima, Irina Shayk and Bella and Gigi Hadid, strutted alongside professional newcomers such as Alex Consani, Yasmin Wijnaldum, and Paloma Elsesser, blending tradition with fresh energy. Since its founding in 1995, Victoria’s Secret has always aimed to sell a glamorous fantasy, but recent years—particularly since the 2024 relaunch— we have seen the brand attempt to balance that vision with inclusivity. Women of all shapes and sizes now share the runway, for the first time, scored legendary athletes like WNBA star Angel Reese and Olympic gymnast Suni Lee, alongside social media influencers such as Gabriella Moura and Quenlin Blackwell to bring in younger audiences and provide more diversity. Yet this evolution has sparked controversy, with critics questioning whether influencers, plus sized models and athletes truly belong on the catwalk. It raises a compelling question: can Victoria’s Secret ever fully blend their original legacy with modern inclusivity? Can they ever truly win?

Despite ongoing controversies and the heated online debates that seem to accompany every Victoria’s Secret revival, the brand once again proved its unmatched grip on pop culture. Millions tuned in, timelines flooded with clips and commentary by fans and critics and the spectacle became an instant trending topic worldwide. Madison Beer’s streams reportedly surged by over 600,000 after her performance, and the Wear Everywhere Push-Up Bra in Heather Burgundy worn by Twice member Tzuyu rapidly sold out. Major outlets like Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, and The Independent rushed to dissect every glittering detail and from Substack reviews to Instagram recaps, the conversation was everywhere with many of their TikTok posts garnering over 5 million views. Love it or hate it, people are always watching — and that’s exactly what keeps Victoria’s Secret hot, relevant, and forever a trendsetter in global pop culture.

The glitter, blowouts and bombshells are back; Victoria Secret is here to stay