Tips on how to dress for the colder months while still standing out

Lets be honest, it’s November in Ireland which often means opening your door in the morning to icy wind or heavy rainfall and it is so hard not to just wear a hoodie, puffer jacket and leggings every day. Trust me, I understand the struggle sisters. In light of this, here are some ideas and tips I find helpful in the winter months to stay warm and cozy, while still looking chic and unique.

Thermal leggings and detailed tights: I love wearing skirts, but I think we all know the second it hits September it is freezing in Ireland. However, in my opinion nothing is cooler than seeing denim, leather or bright coloured cotton skirts, so I think everyone should buy thermal leggings to have an extra layer of warmth, and then buy detailed lace tights to still showcase your individual style and unique tastes.

Boots: Whether they’re Uggs, Doc Martins or of an equestrian style, boots are an essential in every wardrobe, no matter what your aesthetic is. I always find my ankles get a little chilly in the cooler months so having boots of any style and color is a great way to keep stylish, unique and warm.

Woolen coats: If you have a certain color palette you like sticking to, woolen trench coats are a great way to add color to your wardrobe while keeping your whole body warm. Personally, I advise all girls to get the a woolen trench coats with a belt as to prevent huge gusts of wind or rain on your shirts and jeans: I own a cream version of this coat and wear it over dresses, and it is perfect anytime I go on a date or a celebratory dinner with my family.

Blouses and lace tops tip: We all see on our TikTok the ‘Office Siren’ look, and I am obsessed with it. I think blouses/shirts are a big part of not only that aesthetic but also every woman’s wardrobe when entering the working world. However, they are a thin material, and you would be shivering in the autumn/ wintertime. Growing up, I saw my mother wearing a white long-sleeved T-shirt underneath her blouses and I just think that is one of the best hacks ever!. I also love lace as a fabric but again it’s freezing and you cannot dress like that without catching a cold. But a few weeks ago, I saw a baby pink lace top over a white long sleeve top, and it was gorgeous. That is another stylish hack.

Maxi skirts: I love maxi skirts. Last year, I found myself wearing jeans every single day and honestly, it was boring. This year, I wanted some variation in my wardrobe so I bought two silk maxi skirts and a wool/cotton blend skirt, and I am so happy I did. It is a great piece to throw on going to work or college as its full coverage, warm, comfortable and can be worn in so many different styles and with so many different colors. For instance, I would often wear a black long-sleeved top with my gray wool maxi skirt and a chunky cream knit sweater with my baby pink silk skirt.

Matching sets / Tracksuits: I do not believe this needs any explanation. Nothing is better than when you have a 9am, you wake up to cold and rainy weather and you put on the comfortable, colorful matching set with a puffer jacket. Easiest, quickest and most cozy winter outfit ever. Therefore, whether it is a beige knitted flare and cardigan or a bright green, White Fox Tracksuit, it is crucial to have a fashionable set you can throw on to keep snug in the winter months.