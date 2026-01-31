Thrifting in Dublin: Making Your Pinterest Dreams Become Reality

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Don’t we all have those cute vintage bags, shoes, or jackets pinned to our Pinterest boards, just waiting to make it out of the app and into our wardrobes? If you’re wondering where to find your dream vintage pieces here in Dublin to bring your vision boards to life, look no further.

Vintage and second-hand clothing is not only hugely popular but also environmentally friendly and can save you a few extra euros. There are many different vintage styles, ranging from Victorian-inspired fashion to 60s looks and Y2K pieces. This guide will help you figure out where to find each style.

Let’s start with the Y2K look. It often reflects the icons of the 2000s such as Britney, Rihanna, and Christina. Thanks to Gen Z, Y2K has made a major comeback. Many fast fashion brands are attempting to replicate the 2000s aesthetic, but if you want authentic pieces, you might love the following shops.

Nine Crows Vintage, 35 Vintage, and Tola Vintage are everything a Y2K fan could wish for and more. With their stylish interiors, these shops invite vintage lovers to browse unique pieces ranging from sports jerseys to denim skirts, tops, and accessories.

Tola Vintage has two locations, both in the southern part of the city centre. One is called Tola Designer and specialises in vintage designer pieces. Nearby, you will also find Loot, where you can discover vintage Prada, Versace, Coach, and more. These shops combine Y2K style with the classic elegance of certain 90s pieces. With their carefully curated stock, they may appeal more to designer enthusiasts willing to spend a larger budget. However, Loot offers a 10 percent student discount every Monday and Thursday.

If you are drawn to colourful, shabby chic fashion from the 60s with a touch of Victorian influence, Golly Gosh Vintage Boutique is the place for you. Located in Temple Bar, it sits right in the heart of Dublin. A similar yet more playful and feminine atmosphere can be found in the lovely shop Jenny Vander. Spanning two stories, it is perfect if you are searching for a fun dress for any occasion.

Alongside these curated vintage stores, Dublin also boasts a fantastic range of classic second-hand options in the form of charity shops. The most well-known include Oxfam, Vincents, and Enable Ireland. You can find them throughout the city, whether in the centre or further out in the suburbs.

Now your Dublin shopping spree can begin, and your Pinterest dreams can finally become reality. Happy hunting.