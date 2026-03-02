The Women behind Irish equality

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Each year, International Women’s Day invites reflection on the struggles that reshaped women’s rights. Among the most consequential was the suffragette movement. A struggle that reshaped political systems, challenged social norms, and continues to influence debates on equality today. While in the UK’s suffragette movement, battles often dominate public opinion and memories, Ireland’s story offers a distinct and deeply intertwined narrative of gender equality, citizenship, and overall national identity.

It was a movement born of frustration and inequality. In the early 20th century, women across Britain and Ireland came together against exclusion from democratic life. In the UK, they had movements such as the Women’s Social and Political Union (WSPU), which chose to escalate from peaceful advocacy to tactics of military protest. Led by Emmeline Pankhurst, activists staged demonstrations, endured arrests and organised hunger strikes to force political change. Through their efforts came the Representation of the People Act 1918, which granted voting rights to certain women over 30. After another decade, full voting equality arrived through the Equal Franchise Act in 1928.

Ireland’s suffrage movement followed a different path. Activists targeted not just gender discrimination but also political turbulence from the struggle for Independence. Women in Ireland gained voting rights under the same 1918 legislation as Britain. However, with the Irish Free State, women initially maintained voting equality, but later constitutional and social policies restricted women’s roles in other ways.

Few figures embody Ireland’s distinctive suffrage story like Constance Markievicz. A suffragist and revolutionary nationalist, Markievicz took part in the Easter Rising, challenging prevailing ideas about women’s political and military roles. In 1918, she became the first woman elected to the UK Parliament, a member of Sinn Féin and the first female cabinet minister in Europe within the revolutionary Irish government. Markievicz’s career highlighted a central theme of Irish suffrage: women were not merely seeking inclusion in politics but redefining political participation itself.

Alongside Constance Markievicz, other Irish women were central to advancing suffrage and reshaping public life. Hanna Sheehy Skeffington emerged as one of the movement’s most determined leaders, co-founding the Irish Women’s Franchise League and enduring arrest for militant protest. Margaret Cousins connected Irish activism to a wider international struggle, later helping drive women’s rights campaigns in India. Meanwhile, Eva Gore-Booth, the sister of Constance Markievicz, linked suffrage with labour reform and broader questions of gender equality. Together, these women underscored that the fight for the vote in Ireland was inseparable from demands for social, economic, and political transformation.

Women in Ireland gained voting rights under the same 1918 legislation as Britain. Following independence, the Irish Free State initially upheld electoral and voting equality. Yet progress proved uneven. While women could vote and run for office, subsequent decades saw that there was a constitutional emphasis on domestic roles, barriers to workplace participation and persistent cultural conservatism. The gap between legal rights and lived equality became a defining tension in modern Irish history.

The suffrage victories in Ireland and the UK went far beyond their borders. They accelerated the expansion of democratic rights globally, reshaped understandings of citizenship, and laid the foundation for later campaigns focused on workplace equality, reproductive autonomy, and anti-discrimination protections. The principle that political rights should not be determined by gender became central to modern human rights discourse.

In Ireland today, the legacy of suffrage activism is visible in both political and social transformation. Women hold senior leadership roles, for example, the recent election of Catherine Connolly as our new President. Gender quotas have also altered electoral dynamics, and recent referendums have reshaped laws on marriage and reproductive rights. These changes reflect the enduring influence of early campaigners who argued that equality in the ballot box must extend into all areas of life.

Yet significant challenges remain today, such as Gender pay disparities, underrepresentation in certain leadership sectors, and unequal care responsibilities, which continue to shape public debate. International Women’s Day serves not only as a celebration of progress but also as a reminder that the suffragettes’ struggle was never solely about voting rights; it was about redefining equality itself.

More than a century later, the suffragette movement’s impact endures. In Ireland, especially, its history is inseparable from the nation’s broader journey toward democracy and social change. The central message made by those early activists is that political equality is the cornerstone of freedom and remains as relevant today as it was then.

Their struggle changed who gets a voice. Their legacy challenges how that voice is used.