The Top Fashion Trends of 2024: Bold, Luxe and Beyond Chic

As the beginning of 2025 commends, it calls for a 2024 fashion unwrapped! 2024 was the ultimate fashion climate that reflected the celebration of individuality, creativity, and a fresh sense of self! From a new colour palette to welcoming Vinted, there is a lot to unwrap here!

Technicolor Dreams

Let’s talk about a colour revolution. 2024 was all for daring, vibrant hues that demanded attention. We saw plenty of electric pinks, neon greens, and bright oranges lighting up the runways. If there’s anything to learn from 2024, it’s: gone are the days of muted tones. 2024 was a fashion season for making a statement with every outfit. Wearing loud colours against monochrome looks became the norm and the more adventurous the better.

90s Revival—But Cooler

Another thing this year showed us, was the show up of 90’s fashion again. The ever resurfacing and iconic 90’s trends again greeted 2024, only with a far more sleek and polished take. We got to see sleek slip dresses mixed with a modern edge, oversized blazers paired with classic low-slung trousers, and of course those famous “over the top” furry accessories. Faux fur was a major staple of the 2024 glam scene- just like it was on Kate Moss in the 90s

Luxe Sporty Vibes

Athleisure was made to stay in 2024, and it definitely stepped up its game. 2024 is framed with chic tracksuits, neutral toned yoga attire, and of course the classic sporty accessories that felt as much runway-ready as gym-ready. Designers were blending comfort with couture, and the result was exactly what we needed. Outfits that were as perfect for a coffee catchup or a brunch, were just as perfect for a workout sesh.

Gender Fluidity & Androgynous Chic

The gender norms are officially out the window, and 2024 especially showed us that. This year we got to see even more how fashion is fluid, versatile, and absolutely and unapologetically inclusive. We truly did get to see such stunning androgynous pieces this year. 2024 was all about expression—and the only rule was to wear what made you feel powerful.

Upcycled Luxury

Sustainability is taking its long overdue centre stage, as 2024 welcomed the oh so adored Vinted to Ireland! This year upcycled and repurposed pieces had their true moment, with even high-fashion designers like Harris Feed, Germanier, and the iconic Miu Miu incorporating vintage fabrics and materials into their released collections. This year truly was the most fabulous ultimate blend of eco-consciousness and high-end luxe glamour—reminding everyone that we deserve to look good and feel good about it.

So there you have it! 2024 was all about embracing colour, pushing boundaries, and going against the grain- whilst still leaving room for the chic minimalism we all can love…