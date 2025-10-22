The Power of the Irish President

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The President of Ireland, otherwise known as Uachtarán na hÉireann, is one of the most important figures of the Irish government and state. The President of Ireland is the symbolic leader of the country, representing unity, continuity, and the Irish people, but with limited political power. Some of the main duties of an tUachtarán include formally appointing the Taoiseach, ministers, and judges, but only after Dáil Éireann nominates them. But it’s important to mention that whether you think this is unfortunate or not, Ní féidir leis an Uachtarán a Thaoiseach féin a roghnú (The President cannot choose their own Taoiseach).

A bill passed by the Oireachtas must be signed by the President to become law. The President can refer a bill to the Supreme Court to test if it’s constitutional, and this is one of their most significant powers. This is important because it helps stop bad or unfair laws before they become official. It protects people’s rights and keeps the government from making laws that break the rules of the country. Other duties include attending state functions, foreign visits, hosting dignitaries, being seen as a moral and cultural representative of the Irish people abroad, and on top of that can grant pardons and commutations on the advice of the government.

But when you take all this into account, at first glance you might be confused about the limits of cumhacht pholaitiúil an Uachtaráin and how it compares with our other political figures such as an Taoiseach. So let me break it down: the President is a non-biased or non-partisan (especially towards any particular political group) figurehead with constitutional duties and symbolic influence. The Taoiseach is the political leader, responsible for running the government and shaping national policy. The President has some limited checks and balances powers but cannot govern or make policy. The Taoiseach also chooses the Cabinet (with Dáil approval), sets national policy and makes executive decisions, leads the government’s legislative agenda, works closely with the Dáil to pass laws, represents Ireland at EU meetings, summits, and other global events with real decision-making power, and directs government response in emergencies, national issues, and economic policy.

But why is it important to know all the ins and outs of the differences between the political figures and leaders in Ireland? Well, with the upcoming presidential election on October 24th, I think it’s more important than ever to understand the differences between the political power of the two. But before I talk about this election, it’s useful to see this presidential election against the backdrop of other political shifts in Ireland lately. In April 2024, Simon Harris was elected Taoiseach (leader of the government) following the resignation of Leo Varadkar. A general election was held in November 2024, producing a coalition government of Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil, and other parties. Because of that general election and changes in government, the presidential race becomes a moment of reflection: people may judge parties not just on governance but on symbolic leadership.

So what else should you know for the upcoming election? The next presidential election is set for Friday, 24 October 2025. The reason for that timing is constitutional: the President’s seven-year term ends in November 2025, and the election must be held within the 60 days before the end of the term. If there was a vacancy earlier (through death, resignation, or removal), an election would have to be held within 60 days of that vacancy.

To run for President in Ireland, a candidate must:

• Be an Irish citizen and at least 35 years old.

• Be nominated via one of:

• At least 20 members of the Oireachtas (TDs + Senators), or

• At least 4 local authorities (city or county councils).

Voting is by secret ballot using the single transferable vote (STV) system. This means voters rank candidates in order of preference.

Polling hours: from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on election day.

To vote, you must be:

• An Irish citizen

• At least 18 years old on polling day

• Ordinarily resident in Ireland

• Registered on the electoral register

The deadline for registering (or updating registration) is 7 October 2025. For postal or special voting arrangements, the deadline is 29 September 2025.

So now, whatever and whoever you decide to vote for in the upcoming election is entirely up to you. But hopefully, even if you’re still not sure which candidate you are choosing, you have a better understanding of the power of Uachtarán na hÉireann and how the figure in power affects our beautiful emerald isle. I know I’ll be at the polling station bright and early, réidh chun vótáil le grá dá mo thír.