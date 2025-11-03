The Perfect Dublin Day Trip: Bray (From a Local)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re looking for an easy escape from Dublin, Bray is the perfect spot. I should know, because it’s the place I call home. Just a quick DART ride from the city centre, it’s got everything you need for a relaxed seaside day: great food, stunning views, and that laid-back small-town charm. In this post, I’ll share my personal itinerary for the perfect day in Bray: what to do, where to eat, and a few local tips you won’t find in the guidebooks.

Breakfast

Start your day in Bray with a caffeine kick at Catalyst Café, a local favourite known for its high-quality coffee and relaxed vibe. Their vegan sausage roll with signature spicy mayo is a must-try (even non-vegans rave about it). If you’re more of a matcha fan, pop over to Zouq Café, a cosy spot that serves up a perfectly smooth matcha latte and plenty of treats to go with it. Either way, you’ll be well-fuelled for a day of exploring the seaside.

Nature Lovers

You can’t visit Bray without tackling the infamous Bray Head (it’s a local classic for a reason). The climb is short but steep, and the panoramic views from the top are absolutely worth the effort, especially on a clear day when you can see all the way to Dublin Bay. After your hike, take a stroll along the seafront promenade to cool down and enjoy the salty breeze, ice cream in hand. You can even pop over to the harbour to feed the elegant swans! It’s the perfect way to soak up Bray’s coastal charm.

Visiting During Summer?

Summer is when Bray really comes alive. The seafront turns into a hub of fun, with carnival rides, food festivals, and even the occasional outdoor movie screening. If you’re lucky, your visit might line up with the annual Bray Air Display, when the skies fill with jaw-dropping stunts and roaring jets. For something a little more chilled, there are often outdoor yoga and mindfulness workshops dotted along the promenade, the perfect balance to all the seaside excitement.

Best Lunch Spot

When hunger hits, head straight to Platform Pizza, a Bray favourite that’s earned serious bragging rights. It was once rated the best pizza in Ireland! Their wood-fired pizzas are always spot-on, with that perfect crispy base and fresh toppings, but don’t skip the saucy wings (available both boneless and traditional). The vibe is fun and relaxed, making it the ideal spot to refuel after your morning exploring.

Dinner Spot

For dinner, head to Daata, a Bray favourite best known for its masala fries and butter chicken. This family-run Pakistani restaurant serves authentic flavours straight from the streets of Pakistan, with every dish crafted using traditional recipes and bold spices. The warm, welcoming atmosphere makes you feel like part of the family, and the nostalgic interiors add to the experience. It’s more than a meal, it’s a true taste of Pakistan right in Bray.

The Best Local Pub

For a true taste of Bray’s nightlife, head to the Harbour Bar. Known for affordable drinks, cosy outdoor heating and a lively atmosphere; it’s the locals’ first choice for a night out. On weekends, you can catch live music and shows; making it the perfect spot to unwind after a day of exploring.

No matter what kind of day you’re after scenic hikes, tasty food or a lively night out, Bray has something for everyone. From my favourite local spots to the hidden corners only a local would know, this little seaside town is the perfect escape from Dublin. Pack your walking shoes, bring your appetite, and get ready to see Bray through the eyes of someone who calls it home.