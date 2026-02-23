The Opportunities of Language in DCU 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In a world where everyone is trying to build up their CV and learn new skills, it can sometimes feel hard to find opportunities that are both worthwhile and accessible. However, what most people don’t know is that DCU students are given the chance to learn a new language for free, which is something quite rare. It is not just another qualification to add to your list, but a genuinely valuable experience that can shape both your confidence and your plans! Who doesn’t want to travel?

DCU offers Spanish, French, German and Irish to students across all courses. You do not have to be studying a language degree to take part, which makes it open and encouraging for everyone. Whether you are starting from scratch or returning to a language you studied for the Leaving Cert, the classes are designed to support different levels. There is a strong focus on speaking and understanding the language in real-life situations, which makes it feel practical rather than overly academic.

I decided to take German, even though I always found it challenging in school. To be honest, I struggled with it at times. The grammar can be tricky, and it definitely pushed me outside my comfort zone. What made a huge difference was doing the course with my friends. We were all in the same boat, trying to wrap our heads around cases and pronunciation. We could practise together, laugh at our mistakes and help each other before presentations. It made the whole experience far more enjoyable and far less stressful.

The real benefit of sticking with German became clear to me after working the summer in Vienna. Even though I was not fluent, having the confidence to speak and understand basic German now makes my time in Vienna so much more worthwhile.

Another important aspect of DCU’s language courses is that they are aligned with the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages, known as the CEFR. This framework recognises language ability from beginner to advanced level. By completing the course and assessments, students can achieve a recognised level that complements their degree. Having this certification officially linked to your studies is a real advantage when applying for jobs.

Overall, DCU’s free language courses offer much more than just another academic commitment. They give students the chance to challenge themselves, build confidence and gain a recognised qualification along the way. From struggling through German grammar with my friends, I can honestly say it was so, so rewarding!