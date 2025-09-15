The Love of Leaving

One of the most difficult parts of any story is closing one chapter and opening the next.
With my final year at the forefront of my priorities, I have decided to pack up my little life in Limerick and leave behind everyone and everything I once loved, with the hopes of beginning my next chapter.
My summer months were spent going for coffee with friends and working at my part-time job, a simple life for a simple girl in a simple little town. My life in Limerick was small; I lived in a town where everyone knew everyone. It was a close-knit community that all knew my name but would soon begin to forget my face. My next chapter is an entirely different one, and while I have a rough idea of how it will start, I have no idea where it shall end.
Jumping from one routine to the next is always difficult, but over the past few years, I have built such amazing friends who make my landing seem stable. The simple summer life of my part-time job is now just a distant memory as the chaos of being a broke college girl. Soon to be living in the library with a constant flow of caffeine hooked up to an IV, will make me miss escaping down to Limerick to run around a little pub full of people I spend more time with than my family.
The problem with a part-time job is that it is not forever. It’s rare that a person works a minimum wage job and never wants to leave. At Bobby’s, I felt as though I was so much more than just a waitress. Over the last year, every time I stepped foot into the bar, my ego grew slightly more. I felt on top of the world working in Bobbys, I knew every corner of that building. I knew every regular and their order. I was like a bullet getting food and drinks to the tables. I could recite all four menus by heart. There wasn’t a pint I couldn’t pour, and no coffee left the bar without a heart drawn on top. But there is one thing that I will miss most about Bobbys….
A common saying you hear about the workplace is that it’s not necessarily the place but the people that make a person love a job so much, and Bobbys had it all. It was difficult not to smile when working with such amazing individuals; everyone who worked there genuinely wanted to be there, and that’s what made the place feel so special to me. I loved working with my friends, laughing and sharing my love for new lingo, such as the word “Pasha” when a customer was too rude to one of the girls, or “LOL” when we saw the mess that was the pantry after a rush. I loved using words that made no sense to anyone else but us. It was almost a secret language that kept us all at ease on the days of no staff and too many customers. The floor was my home and I did laps of it every hour most days a week, its rare to come into work to have chats with the regulars and the girls on your days off but I was attached to bobbys it was my home within a home, knowing this summer was my last has me so sad but also made me appreciate it even more.
Every book has a different story, and every chapter changes. We often read a book and question the writer’s choice to lead characters down certain roads, but by the final chapter, it all seems to come together. Books are like life; no two stories are the same, but that’s what makes them so special. Every chapter of our life is so important; it shapes us into the person we need to be to get through the next chapter. I am so grateful for my time in Bobby’s, but even more grateful for the friendships I made while working there. Bobby’s was not my final chapter, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t one of my favourites. I am nervous to see where I will end up next, but I am excited for all the highs and lows I will face; the world is forever changing. This upcoming year is going to be crazy busy for all final years. I want to spend as much time as I can with my friends, but I still want to do well in college.
My goal is to leave this place behind, too, so I must enjoy every day and appreciate every moment with my girls. I don’t know where we will all end up, which is both exciting and scary at the same time.