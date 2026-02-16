The Irish Girl Reset: How We’re Romanticising Ordinary College Days

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Drowned in the darkest, rain-soaked Irish January, it can be hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel during ordinary college days. If you’re a commuter like me, a little romanticising magic can make all the difference and make it all feel worth it. Here are a few tips to channel that fresh college it-girl energy and add a spark to your everyday campus routine.

Grab a Sweet Treat

Attending university in Dublin means we’re surrounded by some of the best food and drink spots the city has to offer. For my fellow Pat’s campus students, one of my favourite little treats is an iced caramel latte and an açai bowl from ‘Ultimate Coffee’, conveniently located right beside campus. For a more budget-friendly option that’s just as yummy, I’ll often pop into the Lidl bakery next door for a cheeky chocolate twist. When I’m on the Glasnevin campus, Ten10 (only a stone’s throw away) is my go-to spot for a coffee and a gossip with the girls. Grabbing a coffee between lectures makes me feel like a Pinterest it-girl and when it comes with a side of girly chats with my besties, it adds that extra bit of joy to an otherwise ordinary college day.

Group Study Session

Trying to lock in while soaking up some quality time with your mates? Booking a study room in the campus library is such an aesthetic-study-core move. It’s the perfect little bubble to light a candle in spirit, spread out your notes, sip on iced

coffees and grind through assignments together. Between quiet focus, mini study breaks and low-effort chats, even exam prep feels less overwhelming. Studying with your friends turns a long library session into a wholesome, productive hangout and somehow makes the stress that bit easier to handle.

Keep an eye out for events hosted by the SU

Another easy way to romanticise your ordinary college days is by keeping an eye on events hosted by the Students’ Union. They’re always posting updates on

Instagram, making it super easy to stay in the loop and drop by whenever something catches your eye. From creative workshops to cosy campus pop-ups, the SU is constantly organising activities that break up the routine of lectures and deadlines. This week’s SHAG Week is a perfect example, with sex-positive events, guest speakers and even a sex-toy bingo to round off the week; all designed to spark conversation and bring people together. But it doesn’t stop there. In the past, the SU has hosted painting sessions, handed out free cookies, and created those little feel-good moments that make campus life feel warmer and more connected. Showing up to these events, even just for half an hour, is such an Irish Girl Reset move, a reminder that college isn’t just about coursework but about enjoying the experience too.

Join Clubs and Societies

Joining clubs and societies is an elite way to romanticise college life and gives your week a bit of main-character energy. Having a soc meeting or event to look forward to at the end of a long, lecture-heavy day makes dragging yourself through campus feel slightly more worth it. Suddenly, college becomes more than just classes and coursework; it’s chats, laughs and something fun to break up the academic chaos. Being part of Her Campus gave me a purpose in college that wasn’t purely academic and introduced me to people who just get it. It made campus feel smaller, friendlier and way more like home, turning random days into highlights and familiar faces into friends. Proof that clubs and socs don’t just fill your timetable, they genuinely make the college experience what it is.

At the end of the day, romanticising ordinary college life is all about finding the little sparks that make it feel special; whether that’s a cheeky iced latte, a productive library sesh with friends, a quirky SU event or a society that gives your week purpose. These moments turn ordinary days into memories, lectures into hangouts and campus into a place that feels a little more like home. So go ahead, sprinkle in a bit of that it-girl energy, chase the fun and make your college days feel as magical as they deserve to be.