The girls groupchat is my lifeline 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In a world where life often moves quickly and friends may live in different cities or even countries, digital communication has become one of the most important ways female friendships are maintained.

Group chats on platforms like TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram have become central spaces where conversations, advice, humour, and support unfold throughout the day. What might look like a stream of memes, voice notes, and screenshots is often something much more meaningful: a constant connection to the people who know you best.

In many ways, the group chat acts as a modern support system. Friends are no longer limited to catching up during occasional meetups or scheduled phone calls; instead, they are present in each other’s daily lives in small but significant ways. A quick message asking for advice before a job interview, a photo sent for outfit approval, or a voice note venting about a stressful day can instantly bring reassurance and perspective.

The group chat becomes a shared space where problems are talked through, decisions are debated, and victories (big or small) are celebrated together.

Technology has also made it easier for friendships to survive distance. For many young women, particularly in countries like Ireland where it is common to move abroad for work or travel, close friends often end up scattered across different cities and time zones. Without technology, these friendships might gradually weaken. Instead, group chats keep the connection alive.

Even when someone is living in London, Sydney, or New York, they can still participate in everyday conversations, reacting to messages, sending updates, and sharing moments from their lives. The physical distance becomes less significant when the conversation never really stops.

Another important aspect of the girls’ group chat is the emotional honesty it encourages. Unlike public social media profiles, which are often carefully curated, group chats are usually private spaces where vulnerability feels safer. Messages often begin with “Am I overthinking this?” or “Can I rant for a second?” and quickly turn into supportive discussions.

Friends respond with reassurance, advice, and sometimes the kind of blunt honesty that only close friendships allow. This collective emotional support can make stressful situations feel more manageable, reminding someone that they are not facing their problems alone.

Beyond group chats, technology has expanded the ways women connect and support each other. Social media platforms have created communities where women share advice about careers, health, relationships, and personal development. Online spaces can offer guidance, reassurance, and solidarity, particularly when discussing experiences that might once have felt isolating. Conversations about mental health, body image, workplace challenges, and personal growth are now openly shared online, allowing women to learn from one another and feel less alone in their struggles.

Technology also gives women opportunities to express creativity and identity in new ways. Through photos, videos, and digital storytelling, women can share parts of their lives, interests, and personalities with both close friends and wider communities. This can strengthen friendships as people celebrate each other’s achievements, support personal goals, and stay connected to important moments, even from afar.

Digital communication allows women to be present in each other’s everyday experiences, whether that means sharing travel memories, celebrating career milestones, or simply sending a message to check in. Of course, the group chat and these online spaces are not always serious. Part of its charm lies in its chaos. Inside jokes, random memes, screenshots of awkward conversations, and long voice notes recorded while walking home at night all become part of the shared culture of the chat.

Over time, the message thread becomes something like a digital scrapbook of the friendship itself, capturing breakups, celebrations, bad dates, travel plans, and countless everyday moments.

Ultimately, technology has not replaced female friendship, it has simply given it a new format. The girls’ group chat acts as a constant reminder that support, laughter, and advice are always just a notification away.

In an increasingly busy and sometimes isolating world, that small digital space can feel like a lifeline, keeping friendships strong no matter how far apart life takes people.