Twenty-six-year-old breakout star Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, known by her stage name Chappell Roan, has been in the public eye more than ever this year. Roan opened for Olivia Rodrigo on the first North American leg of the GUTS World Tour from February to April 2024, bringing attention to her highly successful debut album, *The Rise and Fall of a Midwestern Princess*.

Soon after wrapping up her time on tour, she released the chart-topping hit “Good Luck Babe,” which skyrocketed her popularity and earned her first-ever gold-certified single. Riding the wave of her newfound global fame, Chappell Roan quickly sold out concerts across North America and Europe, drawing massive crowds at major music festivals, including Lollapalooza, where she performed for the largest audience in the festival’s history—around 110,000 attendees.

Although Chappell Roan’s rise to fame was swift, she has recently faced several controversies, including attempts to set stricter boundaries with fans, cancelling shows with little to no notice, and receiving backlash for her political views—sparking outrage among fans and online communities.

In recent months, the internet has been watching the ascent of this Midwestern princess, but are we now witnessing the beginning of her fall?

On August 19, 2024, Chappell Roan posted a TikTok raising rhetorical questions like, “Would you yell at a random woman on the street?” and “Would you stalk her family?” These bold statements gained her public sympathy. However, backlash emerged when she addressed fan requests for photos, asking, “Would you be offended if she says no because she has her own time?”

On August 24, Roan followed up with an Instagram post featuring a six-slide written statement, reinforcing her TikTok message and asserting her boundaries. She pinpointed predatory behavior such as doxxing and stalking, stating, “I chose this career for music and art… I do not accept harassment of any kind.”

Reactions were mixed—some fans argued that taking photos is part of being famous, with one TikTok user quoting Elvis Presley’s sentiment that fans are the reason artists succeed. On the other hand, fellow celebrities, like Tyson Ritter of The All-American Rejects, voiced support, stating, “She’s right, people forget that you offer your music, not your companionship.”

French and Dutch fans were left disappointed when Chappell Roan announced the cancellation of her Paris and Amsterdam shows due to “scheduling conflicts,” just five and six days before the respective concerts. The announcement, made via Instagram on August 29, 2024, also revealed that her Berlin show, scheduled for August 31, was moved to September 23.

Fans speculated that the cancellations were due to a last-minute invitation to perform her hit song at the MTV VMAs, with some suggesting the VMA offer wasn’t as sudden as claimed and that Roan delayed the announcement to avoid backlash.

Chappell Roan’s latest controversy arises from her decision not to use her platform to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris’ 2024 presidential campaign.

On September 25, 2024, Roan posted two TikTok’s regarding political endorsement. First, she stated that she doesn’t “feel pressure to endorse someone” because “there are problems on both sides and (I) encourage people to use critical thinking skills,” leaving fans confused about her political stance. In a second video, she further supported her position, angrily stating, “Obviously f**k some of the policies on the right but also f**k some of the policies on the left. That’s why I can’t endorse.” Roan clarified that while she

planned to vote for Harris, she couldn’t politically endorse her, citing numerous criticisms of leftist ideologies and policies. She also expressed scepticism about both the Democratic and Republican parties, emphasizing her reluctance to align her personal brand with either side.

Given the polarized political climate in the U.S., Democratic internet users have been urging celebrities with large platforms to endorse Kamala Harris, fearing a Trump victory would lead to ‘inhumane’ and ‘barbaric’ policies. In Roan’s case, her refusal to endorse Harris left American netizens questioning her political position.

Amid the backlash, Roan announced she would withdraw from two music festival performances due to mental health issues stemming from the online hate she had been receiving, further fuelling the controversy among her fans.

Chappell Roan’s rapid rise to stardom has been marked by both triumph and turmoil, reflecting the complexities of modern celebrity culture. While her music career has soared to impressive heights, her handling of personal boundaries, last-minute cancellations, and political ambiguity has sparked significant debate among fans and critics alike. These controversies have ignited a fierce dialogue about the pressures public figures face in balancing personal authenticity with fan expectations. As Roan navigates this critical phase of her career, the question remains whether she can weather the storm and maintain her momentum, or if this marks the beginning of a turning point in her public image. Only time will tell if the Midwestern princess can reclaim the crown she worked so hard to earn.