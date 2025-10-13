The Emigration Crisis: What will you do?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With a new presidential election and the new budget released, many people are still left with the familiar sinking feeling our country has been experiencing for the past number of years, with no one feeling this heartache more than young people and students. High rent, rising living costs, and limited housing make it harder for young people to build a future here. Many students and young workers are asking themselves: is there still a future for us in Ireland?

With my own degree in Early Childhood Education, it’s hard to ignore the concerns and overbearing feeling of worry for the future of both my career and my country’s children and young people. While the security of my future and career in terms of employment is thankfully not my main concern, unlike my peers and friends in the worlds of STEM and the arts, I am constantly considering the rewards and fruits of my labour in terms of salary, and the weight and value of my work versus what I will be paid. It is very hard to ignore the stark contrast between my future career in Ireland and that of other countries like Australia, New Zealand, and the Nordic countries such as Sweden, Denmark and Finland. I know many other students from a range of different backgrounds and degrees face this same worry and consideration, and even more are taking the chance and leaving.

It is heartbreaking to see friends and family members go, not for adventure, but for survival. Social media is full of photos of people starting new lives in Sydney or Vancouver, while many of us here feel stuck, wondering when it will be our turn. Communities are being hollowed out, with fewer young people to keep clubs, local events, and small towns alive. For many, the choice to leave is not about excitement; it is about escaping the feeling that Ireland does not have space for them.

But this is not a new trend. For much of our history, Irish people have been emigrating to other countries in search of work and a better life for themselves. The history of Irish emigration can be traced back to the 1600s, with significant movements occurring due to the English conquest and subsequent conflicts. Many Irish Catholics and Protestants left for places like the Caribbean and North America during this period. After the Treaty of Limerick in 1691, thousands of Irish soldiers, known as the “Wild Geese,” emigrated to France and Spain, serving in foreign armies. The Great Irish Famine was a pivotal moment in Irish history, leading to the emigration of approximately two million people. Many fled to North America, particularly the United States, where they sought refuge and new opportunities. The journey was perilous, with overcrowded ships often referred to as “coffin ships” due to the high mortality rates during the crossings. Emigration continued after the famine, driven by economic hardship, political unrest, and social conditions in Ireland. By the late 19th century, nearly as many Irish lived abroad as in Ireland itself. The economic downturn in the 1950s saw another wave of emigration, with many seeking better prospects in the UK, the US and beyond.

Even today, it is very common for Irish families to have relatives living or working abroad in countries like Australia, Canada and Dubai. So why not follow them if it is so obviously better for working and living abroad? What is holding us back? Why stay?

For me, I am an only child with ageing parents, and my fear of something happening to them while I am not in the country is huge. I know, like many others, I would not be able to live with myself if I left them and something happened while I was gone. I am also very aware of how reliant my parents are on me, not only for my own future but also for theirs, ensuring they can retire and take care of themselves without worrying about money, bills and day-to-day help in their old age. I know many other young people feel the same and share these concerns.

But while it is scary thinking of those future worries, it is even harder not to think of the possible difference in quality of life, happiness, job satisfaction and lifestyle in the present. It is becoming harder and harder for young people to stay. Even those working full-time jobs are struggling to pay rent or save for a deposit on a house. For students, the situation is just as tough; expensive accommodation, transport and food costs make college life stressful. Many graduates are leaving straight after finishing their degrees, feeling like their hard work will be valued more abroad. It is disheartening to think that Ireland invests in educating young people, only to watch them use those skills elsewhere.

So, what needs to change? Firstly, the housing crisis must be taken seriously. We need more affordable homes and rental controls that actually work. It is not enough to build luxury apartments; we need homes that ordinary people can afford. Wages also need to rise in line with the cost of living. People should not have to work two jobs just to afford rent. There should be more support for students and young workers too, such as cheaper public transport and rent allowances for those trying to study or start out in life.

We also need to invest more outside of Dublin. Rural Ireland has so much potential, but too often jobs and opportunities are centred around the capital. Spreading investment could help more people stay close to where they grew up and reduce pressure on overcrowded cities. For me, I do worry about my future here. I love Ireland, the people, the culture, the sense of home, but loving a place is not always enough to make life sustainable. I want to build a life here, but only if I can afford to live without constant stress. I would never want to leave my home, family and friends for a life in another country, but the weight of the benefits is getting harder to ignore each day. I can only hope that things in Ireland improve soon, not only for myself but for the benefit of my country. Ireland needs young people and a young workforce, but whether or not they can afford to face that fact is something we are all holding our breath waiting for.