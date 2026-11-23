This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spoilers ahead

A hot, new Netflix show dropped last Wednesday and has taken the world by storm! ‘The

Body’ follows a catholic school dance team initiating their new member, Grace only to

sacrifice her soul for a place at Regionals. In the first episode, the whole team takes ecstasy

at a Halloween party and Grace seemingly dies; only for her to be seen breathing again at

the very last second of the episode.



‘The Body’ takes you into this dark, chaotic world that debates religion over rationality.

Throughout the show we see the effects of mass hysteria as each dance member claims to

‘see’ Grace in visions or hallucinations. The ominous tone allows the audience to carefully

thread along the line of belief versus reality. The show is so carefully orchestrated that the

plot is very ambiguous. I find it interesting that you can watch the show with two lenses. It is

intriguing to question if Grace has actually been sacrificed or if she just had a bad reaction to

the drugs. This show is very thought provoking with its multiple interpretations, which I found

refreshing and original. It gives the audience something to consider and debate, prompting

conversation and keeping the show alive even after the season has wrapped up.



The soundtrack was what initially reeled me in, with the story being set in 2004 the music is

relevant from the time and perfectly contrasts the eerie tone presented in the show. I also

loved the costumes and accessories, they were incredibly Y2K and embodied each

character’s personality so well! The use of music and outfits as a way to showcase character

development was incredible. Subtle appearance changes helped portray human

possessiveness, particularly Lizbeth’s constant need to be liked. Lizbeth’s eyebrows and

outfit changes which began to closely resemble Anya highlighted the act of observation and

how she became possessive over the team because she wanted to be captain. Its subtlety

was so intentional and unsettling. Such small details like that made the show more

immersive as it takes you into the psychological, thrilling part of the show.



Catholic guilt is a main theme within ‘The Body’, primarily focusing on dance team captain

Anya, who struggles to come to terms with her sexuality. She denies her romantic feelings

for her best friend, Elise, which consistently hurts both of them in the show. As the show

progressed we witnessed the complexities of realising your sexuality, admitting your feelings

for someone you love but feeling the need to hide your true identity. Particularly in Anya’s

case, her religion plays a massive role in her life. Elise causes a rift in her belief system, making Anya question and falter in her faith. They’re each other’s sins for different reasons.



Anya won’t let herself love Elise because she cannot escape the religious shame of being a

lesbian. Meanwhile Elise cannot escape her love for Anya, who keeps pulling her back in

with false hope. Loving someone who refuses to let themselves love you was gut wrenching

to see depicted on screen. The emotional roller coaster these two take you on throughout

the show is genuinely crushing (but also give me ten more seasons of them).



Anya and Elise were so compelling in terms of their relationship, to see the tension build

throughout the episodes and finally explode in their improvised dance number was insane.

Although Anya felt she could not allow herself to love Elise and kept herself in denial, Elise’s

level of yearning and raw emotion captivated the screen. I honestly get why Anya couldn’t let

her go, I’d be the exact same if she winked at me too girl.



I feel their story will resonate with a lot of queer women because it evokes the emotions of

being in love with someone of the same gender and how it is such a beautiful but haunting

experience. ‘The Body’ is such an impressive piece of queer media and its impactful delivery

of internalised homophobia, especially in a religious context, was emotional and moving to

watch. If you haven’t seen it yet I highly recommend binge-watching ASAP. Let’s all pray to

God (aka Grace) that it gets renewed for a second season!!