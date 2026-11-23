Spoilers ahead
A hot, new Netflix show dropped last Wednesday and has taken the world by storm! ‘The
Body’ follows a catholic school dance team initiating their new member, Grace only to
sacrifice her soul for a place at Regionals. In the first episode, the whole team takes ecstasy
at a Halloween party and Grace seemingly dies; only for her to be seen breathing again at
the very last second of the episode.
‘The Body’ takes you into this dark, chaotic world that debates religion over rationality.
Throughout the show we see the effects of mass hysteria as each dance member claims to
‘see’ Grace in visions or hallucinations. The ominous tone allows the audience to carefully
thread along the line of belief versus reality. The show is so carefully orchestrated that the
plot is very ambiguous. I find it interesting that you can watch the show with two lenses. It is
intriguing to question if Grace has actually been sacrificed or if she just had a bad reaction to
the drugs. This show is very thought provoking with its multiple interpretations, which I found
refreshing and original. It gives the audience something to consider and debate, prompting
conversation and keeping the show alive even after the season has wrapped up.
The soundtrack was what initially reeled me in, with the story being set in 2004 the music is
relevant from the time and perfectly contrasts the eerie tone presented in the show. I also
loved the costumes and accessories, they were incredibly Y2K and embodied each
character’s personality so well! The use of music and outfits as a way to showcase character
development was incredible. Subtle appearance changes helped portray human
possessiveness, particularly Lizbeth’s constant need to be liked. Lizbeth’s eyebrows and
outfit changes which began to closely resemble Anya highlighted the act of observation and
how she became possessive over the team because she wanted to be captain. Its subtlety
was so intentional and unsettling. Such small details like that made the show more
immersive as it takes you into the psychological, thrilling part of the show.
Catholic guilt is a main theme within ‘The Body’, primarily focusing on dance team captain
Anya, who struggles to come to terms with her sexuality. She denies her romantic feelings
for her best friend, Elise, which consistently hurts both of them in the show. As the show
progressed we witnessed the complexities of realising your sexuality, admitting your feelings
for someone you love but feeling the need to hide your true identity. Particularly in Anya’s
case, her religion plays a massive role in her life. Elise causes a rift in her belief system, making Anya question and falter in her faith. They’re each other’s sins for different reasons.
Anya won’t let herself love Elise because she cannot escape the religious shame of being a
lesbian. Meanwhile Elise cannot escape her love for Anya, who keeps pulling her back in
with false hope. Loving someone who refuses to let themselves love you was gut wrenching
to see depicted on screen. The emotional roller coaster these two take you on throughout
the show is genuinely crushing (but also give me ten more seasons of them).
Anya and Elise were so compelling in terms of their relationship, to see the tension build
throughout the episodes and finally explode in their improvised dance number was insane.
Although Anya felt she could not allow herself to love Elise and kept herself in denial, Elise’s
level of yearning and raw emotion captivated the screen. I honestly get why Anya couldn’t let
her go, I’d be the exact same if she winked at me too girl.
I feel their story will resonate with a lot of queer women because it evokes the emotions of
being in love with someone of the same gender and how it is such a beautiful but haunting
experience. ‘The Body’ is such an impressive piece of queer media and its impactful delivery
of internalised homophobia, especially in a religious context, was emotional and moving to
watch. If you haven’t seen it yet I highly recommend binge-watching ASAP. Let’s all pray to
God (aka Grace) that it gets renewed for a second season!!