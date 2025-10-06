The Best Ways to Spend Time in DCU

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We all know the feeling: opening your timetable to be met with hour-long breaks in between lectures, “What are we meant to do for three hours?”

However, a little-known fact is that this time can be used to take advantage of all the spaces and amenities that DCU has to offer. Listed below are some of my top picks for places to visit and activities to do when passing the time at our university. I hope you enjoy!

Cheeky trip to Nubar

One of the perks of being a student? Absolutely no judgment for day drinking. Thankfully, Nubar is open Monday through Friday, 8 am to 12 am. As it is situated in the U building, it’s the ultimate meeting spot; offering a taste of a casual night out with course mates or a handy spot to grab some goujons and chips to the sound of 2000s tunes. Nubar hosts many dazzling events such as karaoke nights, themed parties and cultural events (even Oktoberfest). From a red bull pitstop to a pole dancing haven, Nubar offers THE vibes- any time, any day.

Business Café, Yap Sesh

I’m going to need you to keep this under wraps, The Business Café. Located on the second floor of the Business building. This café offers all the wall sockets an academic weapon could dream of, a variety of seating options, and a faint murmur of chatter that provides the perfect white noise for study. Unless you are shouting in the business café, you won’t get any dirty looks, which I take advantage of as my study sessions involve yap breaks. Oh, and how could I forget; there’s water filling stations, hot food and drinks right there. Everything you could need to pass a few hours between lectures.

I 🩷 U…..Building Steps

Impossible to miss, the iconic U building steps have witnessed many a character-building moment for me while passing time in DCU. Whether people watching, chilling there or feeling brave enough to play the piano, the steps are there to support you. The rest of the U building provides plenty of third-space options, such as couches on the first and second floors, as well as tables to study at while munching on some lunch.

Albert College Park

This park needs to be talked about more because it has been severely underrated. With winding paths to choose from, large spaces of green for sports and even a café, Albert College Park is the perfect place for feeling like you’re the main character as you listen to music or have the ‘what are we” talk. Not to mention, the grey squirrels darting around make it feel like something out of a Disney film.

DCU Gym arc

That “what are we” talk has me feeling like entering into a manic gym arc. Luckily, DCU offers just the thing, for €285 per academic year/€335 per annum. This includes membership to the gym on Pat’s campus and Glasnevin, as well as access to any fitness classes going on, should you have the desire to become a Pilates girl.

Check out the other campuses

Glasnevin isn’t the only campus worth exploring. St Pat’s boasts a snazzy library, park and nearby Lidl as well as good food spots such as Cat and Cage. All Hallows, which is a five-minute walk from St Pat’s, is rich in history and scenic places to explore, perfect for history buffs or anyone looking for Instagram photo opportunities. Don’t pass up on these picture-perfect locations.

Attend society events

You’d be surprised how many societies have events on during the day. From coffee mornings to a trip to the local (The Slipper pub), there’s always something to do. Just last week, the French society had a croissant morning (merci mes amies!) It’s an excellent way to get to know people with similar interests, as well as a method to boost the CV or LinkedIn for my business baddies.