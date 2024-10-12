The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Thrift shopping and second-hand splurging have become more than just a pastime; it has now become a fashion reform! With 2024 predicted to be Ireland’s warmest year to date, we must consider climate change and the fashion industry’s impact on our planet. With 10% of global carbon emissions from the fashion industry yearly, it has sparked a long-overdue rising interest in ethical fashion, including thrift shopping! Not only is this way of shopping ethical and sustainable, but it is also a perfect opportunity to find hidden gems. Gems are timeless pieces that cannot be found in a fast fashion or high street store.

So, where can one find such pieces? Here is a list of three of Dublin’s most popular hidden gems that will revolutionize your wardrobe!

Firstly, we have Collected Treasure, 11 Anglesea Street, Temple Bar, a stunning sustainable store that stocks all things fashion and accessories. The promisingly cute and chic store releases stock drops via its Instagram (@collectedtreasure). TikTok and its own website are also used to keep people informed. The store has a unique feel, guaranteeing you the same essence as Carrie Bradshaw’s famous New York statement moments. So don’t wait any further… and get your grabs on the following rare gems this treasure box has to offer.

Secondly, the fabulous OM Diva, 27 Drury Street, is a beautifully vibrant, dreamhouse-like fashion store. The store has five floors that artistically exhibit a range of vintage, contemporary and new homeland fashion labels. Unlike any other thrift shop, the OM Diva boutique offers an experience with a diverse range of accessories and fashion pieces. If there is one thing that is promised, it’s that you will need help to leave empty-handed. OM Diva, too, keeps updates on their Instagram (@omdivaboutique), so be sure to keep a comprehensive eye open for their posts.

Lastly, the magical Lucy’s Lounge, 11 Fownes St Upper, this quirky and arcane store is the perfect spot for rare second-hand and vintage finds! Found in the basement of Lucy’s Lounge is a selection of striking individualistic vintage fashion pieces that you would seldom find in any other! The store also offers free- sewing classes, adding to the original, open, and welcoming atmosphere that cultivates itself there. With various upcycled collections, one-of-a-kind vintage pieces, and its funky assemble… Lucy’s Lounge is not one to miss! You can find more on their Instagram (@lucyslounge) for further stock updates and content.

With the fashion industry endlessly evolving, being educated and aware of even a few of Dublin’s finest vintage and second-hand stores is crucial. In an age where we can embrace sustainability and individualism, or in a time where creative expression aligns with ethics…we are wrong not to indulge in the luxuries these stores have to offer!