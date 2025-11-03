The Best Horror’s to Watch this Halloween 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With Halloween right around the corner, there’s no better time to dive into some horror movies to get into the spooky spirit. Whether you’re in the mood for horror comedies that blend laughter with jump scares or bone chilling thrillers that will leave you trembling; this list has something for every kind of horror fan.

Top 2020s Pick- Totally Killer (2023)

Starring the talented Kiernan Shipka of ‘Chilling Adventures of Sarina’ and the iconic Julie Bowen of ‘Modern Family’, ‘Totally Killer’ is a standout horror flick that breaks the curse of the many 2020s box office flops. Thirty five years after the murder of three teenagers, a masked killer returns on Halloween night to strike again. When 17 year old Jamie crosses paths with the murderer, she’s sent back to 1987; where she must team up with her teenage mother to stop him before history repeats itself. This is the perfect movie for both horror newbies and die hard horror lovers. It’s packed with laughs, jump scares and a fun throwback vibe that makes it a thrilling and entertaining watch. ‘Totally Killer’ is available to stream on Prime Video.

Family Friendly Pick- ParaNorman (2012)

As a student teacher, I’ve learned that nothing gets the kiddos more excited for Halloween than a good spooky but light hearted movie. Popular timeless picks such as ‘Coraline’ and ‘Monster House’ have played significant roles embedded in Halloween pop culture. However, an underrated choice I believe deserves just as much recognition is the 2012 ‘ParaNorman’. This charming film has been a classroom favourite amongst some of my past students. The movie surrounds Norman Babcock who lives in a cursed town plagued by the ghosts of its past. Gifted with the ability to communicate with the dead, Norman teams up with a small group of friends to break the curse and save his community. The movie’s distinctive stop-motion animation gives it a delightfully unique yet eerie edge that sets it apart from other family-friendly horror films. A lovely fun fact I love

to share about this movie is that it made history as the first animated film to feature an openly gay character!

Top Pick for The Bravest Viewers: Sinister (2012)

No list of ‘The Best Horrors to Watch This Halloween’ would be complete without the acclaimed modern classic ‘Sinister’. Nick- named the scariest horror movie of all time by critics (and science), the spine chilling ‘Sinister’ certainly lives up to its reputation. We follow Ethan Hawke as true crime writer Ellison Oswalt. He moves his family into a Pennsylvania home with a dark past. The previous owners were brutally murdered with their youngest child disappearing. When Ellison discovers a box of 8mm films depicting a series of gruesome killings linked to the pagan deity Bughuul, he becomes obsessed with uncovering the truth, putting his family in increasing danger. The tension builds to a terrifying climax as Ellison’s family faces the full horror of Bughuul’s influence, making Sinister a must-watch for fans of truly frightening cinema. For those brave enough to experience it, the film is available to stream on Netflix.

Top International Pick: Incantation

For horror fans looking beyond Hollywood, ‘Incantation’ delivers a chilling experience straight from Taiwan. Told through a found footage style, the film follows a mother trying to protect her daughter from a dark curse after a forbidden ritual goes horribly wrong. Blending psychological terror with supernatural scares, ‘Incantation’ keeps viewers on edge with its tense atmosphere and shocking revelations. Its unique cultural perspective and expertly crafted suspense make it a standout international horror pick this Halloween and it’s available to stream now on Netflix.

Whether you’re in the mood for laughs, suspense or full-on terror, this Halloween lineup has something for every type of horror fan. From the time traveling thrills of ‘Totally Killer’ to the family friendly spookiness of ‘ParaNorman’, the bone-chilling intensity of ‘Sinister’ and the Taiwanese terror of ‘Incantation’, these films promise to make your spooky season unforgettable. Grab your snacks, dim the lights and stream these must watch horrors on Prime and Netflix to get fully into the Halloween spirit!