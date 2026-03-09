The allure of easy travel

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I first started planning my exchange to Ireland, I knew that travelling was something of great importance to me. Exploring Europe is something that I’ve always wanted to do, and actually being able to do it has been amazing. But as the homesickness has been creeping in, I had a realisation.

As a Canadian, I don’t have a ton of options when it comes to travel. This makes travelling a lot more difficult because the distances are so large and the prices are very high since there aren’t many choices. And since we’re only surrounded by the US, we are often to my to in continental travel.

This isn’t the case for Europe. There are tons of budget air and train lines available. And going to a new country (especially from the mainland) is a couple hour commute. You can drive for a couple of hours in Canada, and you’re still in Canada.

For the past couple of weeks, I haven’t been travelling. I’ve been enjoying my time in Ireland and hanging out with my friends. But as I look to the future and wonder if I should try to stay in Europe post-grad, I’m hit with the thought, is the only drive for me as a Canadian to live in Europe the travel factor? Once I hit all the places on my bucket list, will I still want to live here, or will I wish to be at home? Ireland is a beautiful country, but once I’ve seen it all, will it not feel so special anymore?

I know there is more to living in Europe and definitely more to Ireland than the travel factor. The people here have this kindness and friendliness that rivals Canadians. It’s a drive to do something for others, even if it doesn’t benefit you. And that fact alone makes me want to stay.

But to others, living in Europe is the chance for easily accessible and cheap travel. Maybe that is the biggest pull for people to move or do an exchange, but I would urge you to remind yourself that Europe -and in particular Ireland- is more than just an airport. It’s a place with kind people, lots of history, and tons of rain. So when you move, even for a short time, don’t forget to enjoy the place you are living in outside of the airport.