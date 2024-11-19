The 2024 Grammy Nominations: What they mean for Women in the Industry

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter.

Every year, the Grammy Awards are an opportunity to celebrate musical achievements and reflect on the state of the music industry. This year’s nominations are no exception, bringing with them a host of debates, controversies, and surprises.

While women finally seem to be sweeping in many categories, there are resounding exclusions that are causing discussion. Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Gracie Abrams, and Jack Antonoff are just some of these, all starring in a successful 2024 musical year, who were inexplicably left out of some of the most prestigious categories. Yet, the 2025 Grammys also offer rare visibility for female voices, marking a turning point that cannot be ignored.

This year, the Grammys finally recognise the power of women in music. If Beyoncé continues to dominate the scene, with her album Cowboy Carter, whose impact goes far beyond the music itself. Taylor Swift is no different, earning another starring spot with her The Tortured Poets Department. Billie Eilish also reaffirms herself with her latest work Hit Me Hard And Soft.

The nominations, however, are not only about these big names already widely known at the Grammys. Artists such as Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan entered the competition with their fresh and innovative talents, proving that the female music scene is not only dominated by well-known names, but is welcoming a new generation ready to bring their voices.

Despite the growing success of women in the pop and indie charts, some categories such as rock and hip-hop continue to be dominated by men. While artists such as St. Vincent and Kim Gordon continue to make their way in the rock world, it is clear that these categories are still mostly male-dominated. Rock shows resistance to evolving like the pop and indie scene, where women are finding space more naturally.

The 2025 Grammy nominations also brought exclusions that left the internet wondering. These include some of the most loved names in the music scene, whether we are talking about artists or producers. Ariana Grande, after the success of her album Eternal Sunshine, was not only excluded from the major categories such as Album of the Year and Record of the Year, but also her single “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” which was not recognised. Her absence from the nominations has left many wondering why one of the most influential pop stars of the last decade has not received the proper tribute, despite an album that dominated the charts. Dua Lipa suffered the same fate; the British singer did not receive a single nomination despite the huge popularity of the singles from her latest album Radical Optimism.

Jack Antonoff, one of the most influential producers of recent years, also suffered a surprising exclusion from the Producer of the Year category. This is an award he had won for the past three consecutive years. He was in the running to become the first person ever to win four years in a row. However, his streak ended in a year when he was clearly still at his commercial and creative peak, having produced albums such as The Tortured Poets Department and Short and Sweet.

The Best New Artist award this year sees, among the nominees, names that have made the entire world sing and dance, such as Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Benson Boone, and many others.

In an industry still dominated by male figures, the 2025 Grammys could mark a major step forward for female representation. The prime example is the Album of the Year category, where out of eight nominations, six are by female artists, a predominance rarely seen before, showing that this in the music industry is the year of women.

The Grammys 2025 will be held on 2 February and promise great excitement. Between historical names and new talents, it will be a celebration of music to follow with interest.