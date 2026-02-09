Talent Finally Won: Why Olivia Dean Deserved Best New Artist  

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Award season always brings chaos. Hot takes, Twitter meltdowns, and the annual tradition of declaring that someone was “robbed.” This year, Olivia Dean winning Best New Artist has caused serious outrage online, with many people convinced Addison Rae should’ve taken the title instead. But honestly? When it comes to talent, the winner was clear.

I’ll start by saying this: I’m not usually one to defend the Grammys. In fact, I think talking about it is a waste of air. They’re famously inconsistent, often feel rigged, and have a long history of ignoring artists who deserve recognition. Some of the most influential and innovative musicians of the past decade have been overlooked time and time again.

Also to note, while I appreciate both Addison and Olivia for what they do, I wouldn’t call myself a diehard fan of either. I listen casually, enjoy the occasional song, and probably stream them about the same.

Olivia Dean didn’t win because of hype, TikTok virality, or a perfectly curated internet persona. She won because her voice is strong, controlled, emotional, and incredible live. In an industry where live performance is increasingly optional, that matters. Songwriting matters. Musicality matters. And Olivia Dean has all three.

And yes, Addison is undeniably an icon. Her songs are catchy, her performances slay, and her cultural impact is huge. She understands branding, pop moments, and how to stay relevant in a fast-moving industry. But being iconic doesn’t automatically equal being the strongest vocalist or musician in the room. Let’s be honest: live vocals have never been her strongest suit, and that’s a valid thing to acknowledge without discrediting her success entirely.

What’s bothering me most isn’t that people are disappointed- it’s that the disappointment has turned into tearing Olivia Dean down. You don’t have to be a fan to recognise that she’s incredibly talented. Dragging her because your favourite didn’t win says more about how we treat women in the industry than it does about the award itself.

And this conversation gets even messier when you look at how many artists have been genuinely overlooked in the past. Artists who pushed boundaries, reshaped genres, or dropped highly praised bodies of work often leave award shows empty-handed. That’s where the real frustration with these institutions should be directed, not at a vocalist who embodies what “Best New Artist” is supposed to represent.

If anything, Olivia Dean’s win feels like one of those rare moments where talent came first. Not streams. Not aesthetics. Not internet dominance. Just ability. And maybe that’s why people are so uncomfortable with it… because we’ve gotten used to awards meaning everything except musical skill.

So no, this doesn’t suddenly make the Grammys credible. They’re still flawed, selective, and frustrating. Plenty of deserving artists continue to be ignored, and that conversation absolutely deserves space.

We’re just so obsessed with choosing sides, but music isn’t about pitting women against each other – it’s a spectrum. Olivia Dean’s win reminds us that talent still has a place, even in an industry driven by noise.